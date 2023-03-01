NEW YORK — Most stocks marched lower Wednesday as Wall Street braces for interest rates to stay higher for longer.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% in its first trading after coming off a frigid February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 5 points, or less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

After a hot start to the year, the stock market struggled as data piled up to show inflation and the overall economy are remaining more resilient than expected. That forced many investors to delay their forecasts for a recession to later in the year, while raising their expectations for how high the Federal Reserve will take interest rates.

Higher rates can drive down inflation but hurt the economy by making borrowing more expensive and raise the risk of a recession later on. They also drag down on prices for stocks and other investments.

Wall Street got another reminder of inflation's stubbornness from a report showing U.S. manufacturing is weakening. A report from the Institute for Supply Management said a measure of prices paid rose in February and hit its highest level since September.

The market's expectations have firmed for the Fed to stay aggressive to ensure inflation falls toward its 2% goal. Traders pulled back bets that the central bank could cut rates later this year, and some increased bets it may reaccelerate the pace of its hikes later this month.

The widespread expectation is now for the Fed to take its key overnight rate to at least 5.25% by June. Some are calling for the rate to top 5.50%. The rate is currently in a range of 4.50% to 4.75% after starting last year at basically zero.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose after the release of the manufacturing data. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose to 3.99% from from 3.93% late Tuesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, and it's near its highest level since November after topping 4% earlier in the day.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.89% from 4.82%.

Several big-name retailers offered discouraging forecasts for the upcoming year given the challenges of high inflation and other factors.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 18.76 points to 3,951.39. The Dow rose 5.14 to 32,661.84, and the Nasdaq fell 76.06 to 11,379.48.

Stock markets overseas were strong following some encouraging data on the world's second-largest economy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 4.2% and stocks in Shanghai gained 1% after reports on manufacturing in China showed a strong recovery after COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year.