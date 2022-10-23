Student loan forgiveness app goes live, US dollar soars while others sink, and more business news ICYMI

Check out this week's Business Briefs, an encompassing look at top business news this week from the Associated Press, with a special spotlight on national business and the economy.

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program. He announced Monday that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. Biden is encouraging the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touting the application form, which he says will take less than five minutes to complete. He says an early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty.”

‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide

As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the world are sinking by comparison. This is contributing to skyrocketing prices for everyday goods and services and compounding financial distress, especially in poorer countries. It has stirred complaints from an auto parts dealer in Nairobi, a seller of baby clothes in Istanbul, a wine importer in Manchester, England, and the driver of the colorful Philippine mini-bus known as a jeepney. The dollar is up 18% this year against a basket of key currencies around the globe. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have led to higher rates on U.S. government and corporate bonds, luring investors and driving up the U.S. currency.

Facing tough midterms, Biden releasing oil from US reserve

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is telling voters that he hasn’t given up on lowering gasoline prices. Biden says he has ordered the release of 15 million barrels from the U.S. strategic reserve and will consider additional withdrawals this winter. It’s a message with clear political implications as the president’s approval rating has moved in the opposite direction from changes in gasoline prices. Wednesday’s announcement completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized by Biden in March. The reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil. That’s the lowest level since 1984. And Republicans such as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio say that the releases are about helping Democrats in midterm elections.

US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty

JAY, Maine (AP) — Families are looking forward with dread as winter approaches with high energy costs and tight fuel supplies. The U.S. Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared to last winter. Some worry whether heating assistance programs will be adequate for struggling families. Last month, Congress added $1 billion to Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, bringing the total to at least $4.8 billion. But that level represents a cut from last year, when federal pandemic relief pushed the total energy assistance package past $8 billion.

Report: TikTok bad at culling US election misinformation ads

TikTok’s algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. But a new report has found what they are not so good at: detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections. That’s despite TikTok last year banning all political advertisements from its platform in 2019. The report published Friday by the nonprofit Global Witness raises fresh concerns about the wildly popular video-sharing app’s ability to catch election falsehoods at a time when a growing number of young people use it not just for entertainment but also for finding information.

