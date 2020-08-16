Sugar Shack in Holmen draws ice cream, candy lovers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLMEN — Featuring 16 flavors of Cedar Crest Ice Cream, the Sugar Shack ice cream and candy shop has been popular with children and their parents and grandparents since it opened July 18.

The new business, owned by members of the Ed and Karin O’Brien family, is in Suite 101, next to The Mob Stop restaurant, in the family’s Old Town Center retail/restaurant/office development at 208 S. Holmen Drive, across from the Ace Hardware store in Holmen.

The first businesses, including the family’s O’Brien & Associates private investigation and security company, moved into the new center in late 2018. With their new ice cream and candy shop now open, only two of the building’s eight spaces are unoccupied. And those two spaces have been leased by an undisclosed business that is expected to open this fall, said the O’Briens’ daughter, Liz O’Brien.

“It’s been received really well,” she said of Sugar Shack. “It’s a really good addition to Holmen.”

“Kids just love it,” said Brittany Sands, who is the new shop’s manager and is one of its 10 employees.

“A lot of families have come in,” O’Brien said. “It’s cool to see them here together.”