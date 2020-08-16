Sugar Shack in Holmen draws ice cream, candy lovers

HOLMEN — Featuring 16 flavors of Cedar Crest Ice Cream, the Sugar Shack ice cream and candy shop has been popular with children and their parents and grandparents since it opened July 18.
The new business, owned by members of the Ed and Karin O’Brien family, is in Suite 101, next to The Mob Stop restaurant, in the family’s Old Town Center retail/restaurant/office development at 208 S. Holmen Drive, across from the Ace Hardware store in Holmen.
The first businesses, including the family’s O’Brien & Associates private investigation and security company, moved into the new center in late 2018. With their new ice cream and candy shop now open, only two of the building’s eight spaces are unoccupied. And those two spaces have been leased by an undisclosed business that is expected to open this fall, said the O’Briens’ daughter, Liz O’Brien.
“It’s been received really well,” she said of Sugar Shack. “It’s a really good addition to Holmen.”
“Kids just love it,” said Brittany Sands, who is the new shop’s manager and is one of its 10 employees.
“A lot of families have come in,” O’Brien said. “It’s cool to see them here together.”
Sugar Shack is taking a number of coronavirus precautions. For example, its staff members wear face masks and food-safe gloves, and change gloves after each transaction.
Another precaution is limited inside seating, with social distancing. There’s also outside seating, where customers can eat their ice cream or other food or beverages that they’ve purchased at the family’s The Mob Stop restaurant or at its The Grind coffeehouse.
The Sugar Shack also has a large TV with a DVD player that shows children’s movies.
The new shop serves 16 flavors of Cedar Crest Ice Cream, including some frozen yogurt and a few flavors that are sugar-free, nut-free, gluten-free or dairy-free. The most popular ones so far have been Superman, a combination of blue raspberry, cherry and vanilla flavors; Caramel Collision, caramel ice cream with caramel swirl and chocolate-coated caramel mini-cups; and Pirate’s Bounty, a combination of chocolate M&M candies, chocolate sandwich cookies and caramel-flavored ice cream.
“Our flavors switch out often,” Sands said of the shop’s ice cream selection.
To start with, ice cream is being sold in cones and cups. The shop soon will offer ice cream sundaes. And it’s expected to begin serving shakes and malts sometime this fall, O’Brien said.
Sugar Shack also sells novelty candy, such as rock candy, Laffy Taffy, Icee Spray Candy, Atomz, Toxic Waste, Slush Puppie and Twizzlers. The store’s candy selection will expand in the coming months and will include more old-fashioned candy, O’Brien said.
