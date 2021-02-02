Summerfest postponed to September

Summerfest, one of the state's signature events, is being postponed to this fall with the hope that COVID-19 vaccinations will make the festival a reality.

Officials announced Tuesday that the event, normally held in late June and early July, will be held over three, three-day weekends in September. A similar plan was tried in 2020 but ultimately the festival was canceled due to the surging pandemic.

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We will continue to work diligently with civic officials and healthcare professionals as we prepare to welcome artists, fans, employees, vendors and sponsorship partners this summer. Our team is excited to get back to what we do best, as soon as possible.”

The festival, billed as the World's Largest Music Festival and presented by Madison-based American Family Insurance, can draw more than 100,000 people a day to Milwaukee's lake front, is planned for September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.