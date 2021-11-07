Super Street Tacos’ new La Crosse location has been ‘really busy’

After opening their first Super Street Tacos restaurant in Black River Falls, its owners opened their second one in La Crosse sooner than they’d expected, and say it’s been doing well.

The second Super Street Tacos opened Oct. 13 at 1800 State St., where Iguana’s Mexican Street Cafe had closed on Sept. 10. It’s across from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.

The new La Crosse restaurant is owned by Luis J. Guerrero, his sister Carolina Guerrero and their father, Luis A. Guerrero. Father and son opened their first Super Street Tacos on July 1 at 433 N. Water St. in Black River Falls and continue to operate it.

Luis A. Guerrero and his brother, Miguel, own Tequila’s Bar & Grill at 515 West Ave. N. in La Crosse.

Business at the new La Crosse restaurant “has been really good,” Luis J. Guerrero said. “We’ve been really busy.

“I would say the majority (of its business) has been take-out, but we do have a decent amount of people dining in.”

He said UW-L students probably account for about half of the restaurant’s business, while other neighborhood residents account for most of the other half.

Guerrero said he expects to begin offering third-party delivery service from the La Crosse restaurant through DoorDash and EatStreet sometime in mid-November.

He said the new restaurant serves original Mexican street food, with such things as tacos, quesadillas, burritos, tortas, super dogs, nachos, fries, churros, jalapeno cheese curds, soda pop and other beverages. The owners plan to begin serving American and Mexican beer once they get a city license to do that.

And what is Mexican street food?

“It’s basically what you would find street vendors selling,” Guerrero said. “Whether they’re selling it from a truck or a stand.”

Tacos are the biggest seller at the new Super Street Tacos, with marinated pork being the top-selling variety of tacos, Guerrero said. “And our burrito bowls are really popular. So are our burritos and quesadillas.”

The restaurant’s Super Dog is a grilled hot dog wrapped in bacon on a warm bun and topped with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, catsup, mayonnaise and mustard.

“We had talked for a couple years about wanting to start a taco shop-oriented place with a small menu and focused mainly on tacos,” Guerrero said of the Super Street Tacos concept. “We were avidly looking for a small space with low rent, low overhead, to get that started. The pandemic kind of held us back.”

Guerrero and his father found the kind of place they were looking for in Black River Falls, for their first Super Street Tacos.

The three Guerreros decided to open a second restaurant in La Crosse because “We got really good feedback from the customers in Black River Falls, and learned a lot from operating” that restaurant, Guerrero said.

“We knew after a few weeks that we wanted to grow” by adding another location. “We didn’t expect to open a second one this quickly,” Guerrero said. “But we had (the La Crosse location) kind of fall into our lap and we didn’t want to miss the opportunity.”

Guerrero and his father were born in Mexico, and Carolina was born in California. He and Carolina used to work at Tequila’s Bar & Grill, and their father spends most of his time working there.

“I enjoy being able to provide something that’s different and something that people enjoy in the community that we live in,” Guerrero said.

“I really enjoy talking with customers, having a nice conversation and giving them their food,” Carolina Guerrero said.

“I like to visit with people and I like to cook,” their father said.

SUPER STREET TACOS WHAT: A Mexican restaurant that opened Oct. 13. WHERE: In the former Iguana’s Mexican Street Cafe at 1800 State St. in La Crosse. WHO: The new restaurant is owned by Luis J. Guerrero, his sister Carolina Guerrero and their father, Luis A. Guerrero. HOURS: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday. MORE INFO: Call 608-615-1084 or visit www.clover.com/online-ordering/sstlse or Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0