Supervisory Management Certificate Program sessions to kick off

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse (UW-L SBDC) will offer its Supervisory Management Certificate Program with sessions from January to May.

The Supervisory Management Certificate Program is designed for managers with supervisory responsibilities. The concepts and skills taught are also relevant to those who work in a team environment. Whether you own your own business or work in an office, agency, health care facility or manufacturing plant, you will find this program applicable to your environment.

The program is composed of three required courses, as well as several elective courses. Topics include critical thinking and decision-making skills, time management, performance reviews, how to survive difficult conversations, leading with integrity, stress reduction, balance, healthy living, supervision, delegation and emotional intelligence.

“In today's business environment, supervisory managers are the most important factor in recruiting and retaining talent,” says Scott Dickmeyer, program instructor. “Moreover, with the right skills and knowledge, they are uniquely positioned to influence and impact performance. The Supervisory Management Certificate program provides participants with the cutting-edge strategies, insights and skills needed to successfully lead others.”

The first session of the core program starts Jan. 21 and will be offered using a hybrid learning approach. Electives start Jan. 18. To learn more and check for upcoming Supervisory Management sessions, visit www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/supervisory-management-certification-program/ and click “Calendar of Events.”

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is a statewide organization supporting entrepreneurs and business owners through no-cost, confidential consulting and targeted educational programs.

