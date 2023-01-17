Survey: A third of Wisconsin child care centers could close if economic conditions don't improve

Wisconsin’s child care industry continues to face a critical staffing crisis — one that is expected to get worse if federal COVID relief funding isn’t replaced once it runs out.

That’s according to a recent national survey of early childhood educators, which found 63.3% of Wisconsin centers are experiencing staffing shortages and that 79.8% of workers are facing burnout and exhaustion. The survey, conducted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, included responses from 1,173 Wisconsin child care providers.

The survey, the results of which were released last month through the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association, also indicated that 32.1% of child care center owners would consider leaving their job or closing their program in the future if economic conditions don’t improve.

Dane County child care providers echoed the sentiments expressed in the survey and said the money they receive from the state is merely keeping their businesses afloat.

The U.S. economy loses more than $50 billion per year in revenue, wages and productivity due to “persistent child care problems,” according to a 2021 Brookings Institution report.

Fueling the state’s child care staffing crisis are wages that haven’t kept up with the rising cost of living, as well as financial burdens and closures brought on by COVID-19, WECA said. The state was already seeing child care “deserts” before the pandemic, or regions where a center can’t be found for miles despite major need.

The average wage that child care workers make in the state is $7.50 to $13 an hour, which for a 40-hour work week puts a family of four at or below the 2022 federal poverty rate.

“We need to start understanding that child care is a public good,” said Ruth Schmidt, WECA executive director, adding that the report’s results were “striking” but not surprising.

Moreover, 45.6% of Wisconsin survey respondents said they are serving fewer children than they would like, with 51.5% reporting longer waitlists of parents needing their facilities.

Government funding

The backlogs are a consequence of staffing shortages, respondents said.

Meanwhile, 27.1% of state providers said their program would close without current financial supports. More than $700 million in federal pandemic relief funding has been given to providers by the state since the start of the health crisis, but it expires in 2024, Schmidt said.

In Wisconsin, a majority of that funding has supported the Child Care Counts program, which provides payments to child care facilities to increase wages and offset other operating costs. WECA said it is advocating for a $300 million investment to continue the program in the state’s 2023-25 biennial budget.

That money would “keep the status quo,” Schmidt said, adding that much more is needed from both the public and private sectors to help child care providers flourish, not just remain stable. “It will keep (the child care industry) from further receding in our state,” she said.

There are some glimmers of hope: Efforts within the last year to financially stabilize the beleaguered child care industry have come from other state organizations, too, as awareness of the problem has grown.

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families in 2022 implemented a program called Project Growth, which included $10 million to help businesses purchase slots for employees at regulated child care facilities, as well as $8.1 million to encourage communities across the state to address local child care workforce and resource needs over the next few years.

Madison Area Technical College received a $2.9 million grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to help build capacity for child care on Madison’s South Side and near other MATC campuses in the region.

Ongoing struggles

Brenda Fritz, owner and administrator of Academy of Little Vikings, a child care center in Mount Horeb, said she hasn’t seen a resume come across her desk in months.

The business opened in 2013 and has about 42 employees, Fritz said, and she’s looking to hire at least five more. And because of a waitlist of 75 children and growing, Fritz said the center is eyeing an expansion.

But that’s not economically viable right now, she said, because of her staffing shortage. The academy’s waitlist extends into 2024 and includes “babies that haven’t even been born yet,” she said. The center currently cares for 165 children ages 0-12.

The academy has been a recipient of Child Care Counts funding of $25,000 a month since May 2021, of which $15,000 boosts employee wages — which average between $15 and $17 an hour — by $500 a month.

The center also gets a separate monthly Child Care Counts stipend of $10,000 to go toward operational costs, and Fritz said that money has been a good retention and stabilization tool.

Fritz said she tells her staff to think of the grant money as bonuses rather than wage increases to drive home the fact that the money may soon go away. Without the grants, she said, she would have to raise tuition for families that use her center.

‘A lot of lip service’

Jen Bailey, executive director of child care program Reach Dane, also receives Child Care Counts funding — roughly $112,000 a month since spring 2021.

The program serves 1,000 children ages 0-5 from mostly low-income families across several Dane County locations, and has 280 employees. It needs to hire 40 more, Bailey said.

“Currently, we have 10 classrooms that are closed due to lack of staff,” Bailey said.

Both providers said they’ve also helped their employees get child care with Project Growth money.

“We pay a lot of lip service, but we don’t put our money where our mouth is,” Bailey said. “We need to treat it like the profession it is. We are asking people to care for (children) that are in this critical development stage.”