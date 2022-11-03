Swedish company, Alfa Laval, opens new food hub in Kenosha

Swedish manufacturing company Alfa Laval has announced the opening of a new food hub in Kenosha. The new facility which boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory, a testing center, service repair capabilities and training spaces.

Alfa Laval 3 Routine hands-on product training for customers and partners is one of the offerings of the company’s new facility in Kenosha Wisconsin.

Alfa Laval works in numerous fields, including energy, marine, and food and water, offering expertise, products and services to industries across the world.

The new campus, located at 9560 58th Place, primarily serves the hygienic process industry, which includes dairy, food, beverage, brewing, personal care, pharmaceutical, fats and oils, and protein processing along with many others.

Alfa Laval 2 Alfa Laval’s new operation in Kenosha is equipped with state-of-the-art testing capabilities.

The company chose the Kenosha location due in part to its close proximity to Chicago and Milwaukee International Airports. The facility is equipped with enhanced capabilities to support the U.S. hygienic & food processing market.

Senior Vice President of the Food & Water Division John Piazza said he was excited about the expanded capabilities of the new operation.

“It is a true center of excellence where customers and channel partners can access our full breadth of hygienic separation, process systems, heat transfer and fluid handling expertise,” Piazza said.

Special investments in the design and construction of the new facility were made to follow Alfa Laval’s sustainability goals, said Alfa Laval Inc. North America President Ester Codina. It utilizes an open concept design with natural illumination and has a focus on energy-efficiency.

“We not only create sustainable solutions for our customers, we operate by these principles as well,” Codina said. “We are committed to continue the journey of de-carbonization in all our operations in the U.S., and this is just one example of the task we have in front of us.”

The Kenosha facility is one of fifteen Alfa Laval locations in the country. The global company, which started doing business in the U.S. in 1883, has a history in Wisconsin dating to 1919.

“Along with our robust hygienic solutions portfolio; the energy, marine and industrial markets greatly depend on Alfa Laval’s technology and expertise as well,” Piazza said.

More information about Alfa Laval can be found at alfalaval.us.