‘Take an Eagle to Breakfast’ connects UW-L students with local companies

La Crosse area businesses are invited to UWL’s 2022 Take an Eagle to Breakfast event presented by Citizens State Bank, a networking opportunity connecting College of Business Administration students with local employers.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Strzelczyk Great Hall inside the Cleary Alumni & Friends Center. Organized by the Silver Eagles alumni group, it will be held in conjunction with the UWL Spring Career & Internship Fair.

“This event joins present employers with UWL’s best and brightest students, providing the opportunity to discuss future internship or employment opportunities in a less formal environment,” says Joe Chilsen, president of the Silver Eagles. “Students who participate in this event have the opportunity to open doors to their futures, and I am hopeful they will take full advantage.”

Chilsen says Take an Eagle to Breakfast can help businesses identify and ultimately hire young, skilled workers, which is critical at a time when employers are struggling with hiring.

Businesses can participate by becoming an event, program or table sponsor, which also gives the business increased visibility. They can do so at this link: www.uwlax.edu/alumni/events/silver-eagles/. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Businesses can take advantage of any education matching gift programs their company offers to increase the value of their donation.

All proceeds from the event will be applied to the Silver Eagles Endowment Scholarship Fund, which has provided 50 scholarships totaling nearly $50,000 over the past 20 years.

The featured speaker during Take an Eagle to Breakfast will be Joanna Binsfeld, ’01, who was the Silver Eagle’s first scholarship recipient.

After college, Binsfeld spent 12 years working at the University of Wisconsin Law School, mostly in student affairs and curriculum planning. She is now a licensed business education teacher in Columbus, Wisconsin.About Take an Eagle to Breakfast

Take an Eagle to Breakfast is the latest iteration of the Take an Eagle to Lunch and Take an Eagle to Dinner programs, which have connected CBA students with local employers for two decades.

For more information, visit www.uwlax.edu/alumni/events/silver-eagles/.

