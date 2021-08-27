Department of Energy awards Beloit company $37 million to support medical isotope production

NorthStar CEO Steve Merrick said he hopes to receive final FDA approval by the end of 2022 and begin commercial production in early 2023.

NorthStar is the only domestic producer of commercial Mo-99, which is currently manufactured at a research reactor in Columbia, Missouri, using a different process in which a neutron is added to molybdenum-98.

The privately-owned company backed by billionaire investor Diane Hendricks has previously received about $65 million in federal funding.

Under the new cooperative agreements, the DOE will provide $16.3 million to expand production at the Missouri reactor and $20.7 million to support production in Beloit. According to the DOE, NorthStar will provide equivalent matching funds for both grants.

NorthStar is one of two southeastern Wisconsin companies pursuing domestic production of the time-sensitive isotopes after a severe shortage a decade ago brought to light the vulnerability of relying on imports from a few aging nuclear reactors.

SHINE Medical Technologies broke ground last year on a 54,000-square-foot facility in Janesville, where they expect to begin production by the end of next year using a different method.

