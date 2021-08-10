Shifting Means of Communication| How Text Messaging is Quickly Becoming the Most Important Marketing Tool

How Text Messaging is Quickly Becoming the Most Important Marketing Tool

We have seen a dramatic shift in how we communicate within the last year. Professional, academic, and casual communication, all transitioned to the virtual space as we shut down during the ongoing pandemic. Communication in the virtual space shed light on what was an effective way to communicate with your peers and what was not.

While video and phone calls maintained effectiveness, communication via email proved otherwise. Professionals quickly realized how cluttered email inboxes had become and how difficult this made it to communicate via email. In effect, this led marketers to confirm their inclinations that email marketing may no longer be as effective at reaching customers as it once had been.