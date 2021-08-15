Tenba Ridge Winery’s owners plan yet another expansion in Trempealeau County

TENBA RIDGE WINERY

WHAT: A winery at N27587 Joe Coulee Road, about five miles south of Blair.

WHO: Owners Jon and Kim Sylla bought the winery in March 2015 from John Patrick Gill, who started it in 2004. The Syllas added an event center, which opened in 2016.

HOURS: The winery’s tasting room is open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday year-round. And from May through October, it’s also open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

OTHER OUTLETS: Tenba Ridge wines are sold at the winery, and at nearly a dozen area retail outlets such as gift shops and convenience stores.

MORE INFO: Call the winery at 608-525-2413 or visit www.tenbadridgewine.com or Facebook.