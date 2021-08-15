Tenba Ridge Winery’s owners plan yet another expansion in Trempealeau County

BLAIR — Jon and Kim Sylla have expanded the Tenba Ridge Winery several times since buying it in March 2015 from John Patrick Gill, who had opened it in 2004 atop a ridge in rural Trempealeau County.
The winery’s production had peaked at about 13,000 bottles a year before the Syllas bought it, Jon recalled. It now produces about 30,000 bottles a year and the Syllas want to boost that even more by building a new production facility in the next few years.
“We’re waiting for (the cost of) building materials to go down,” Jon said of the timetable for building the new wine production facility. Prices of those materials have jumped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jon and the couple’s son, Cole, are making Tenba Ridge’s 45 varieties of wine in the same production area in the winery that Gill used.
Jon said production and sales have increased because of expansions at the winery and its event center, which opened in 2016.
“We’re able to serve more customers” because of the expansions, he said. “And we take pride in our staff, and try to make customers’ experience as enjoyable as we can. People love coming here.”
The Syllas built their event center within walking distance of the winery building, which houses its tasting room, gift shop and production facility. In addition to what is sold at the winery, Jon said, “We have just shy of a dozen retail outlets” in the area that carry Tenba Ridge’s wines.
But the Syllas’ wines aren’t yet available in area grocery stores. “Not as of yet,” Jon said. “We need to increase production” to wholesale wine to large stores.
The winery’s event center is open from May through October, has several garage doors that are open in nice weather, and can seat about 320 people or accommodate nearly 700 people standing. There’s additional seating on outdoor decks and patios.
“We get receptions for weddings, funerals, celebrations of life, showers, birthday parties and all that” at the event center, Kim said. The event center has a gazebo and a pergola where weddings are held.
The biggest gathering of the year at the event center will be what the Syllas are calling their second annual Fall Harvest celebration on Sept. 5 — the Sunday of Labor Day weekend. The Blair-Preston and Ettrick fire departments will serve grilled chicken from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the proceeds from all chicken sales going to the fire departments.
Besides its own wines, the winery’s tasting room also serves craft beer and food.
Food includes personal-size pizzas from Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizza in Rochester, Minn.; Lotzza Motzza pizzas; jumbo Bavarian pretzels; and meat and cheese trays.
The tasting room is open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday year-round. And from May through October, it’s also open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The Syllas run the winery with the help of their sons, Cole and Bryce. They also have 13 part-time employees. “And we have about five other people who help us when needed,” Kim said. “We have quite a staff for a small winery.”
Tenba Ridge’s biggest sellers are country fruit wines, but wines made from grape juice are increasing in popularity, Jon said.
“Our raspberry (wine) is very popular,” Jon said. “We have a raspberry peach sangria that’s just knocking it of the ballpark. And black raspberry is very popular.”
In the summer months, Tenba Ridge serves even more wine slushies than glasses of wine, Jon said.
The winery has been drawing customers from “all over,” Kim said.
“They’re coming from Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa,” Jon said. “From all over the country. We’ve even had people from California, Belgium, England.”
Jon said he isn’t surprised by how much the winery has grown. “But we’ve created a monster,” he said, smiling.
