Teresa Pierce: Connections to the Workforce

U.S. employers added a robust 390,000 jobs in May as the labor market continued to defy high inflation, persistent worker shortages and rising interest rates. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%, just above a 50-year low, the Labor Department said Friday.

The nation has recovered 21.2 million, or 96.2%, of the 22 million jobs lost early in the health crisis, leaving it 822,000 jobs short of its pre-pandemic level. The gap could be closed by summer.

Labor force participation

One of the key data points that are tracked by both federal and state economists to assess workforce activity is the labor force participation rate. This month, we are going to take a deeper dive into this metric.

What is it? The labor force participation rate reflects the percentage of a country or state’s working-age population that engages actively in the labor market, either by working or looking for work. It provides an indication of the size of the supply of labor available to engage in the production of goods and services, relative to the population at working age.

How is it determined? The rate is calculated by dividing the number of people (civilians) employed and unemployed by the total number of people 16 years old and older to get a percentage of participation in the total workforce. The categories of people who don’t meet the definition of “participating in the workforce” but who are included in the total population are stay at home parents, retirees, institutionalized individuals, students, and those not actively seeking work.

Why is it important? The labor force participation rate is an important metric to use when analyzing employment and unemployment data because it measures the number of people who are actively job-hunting as well as those who are currently employed.

What are the key drivers? Labor force participation varies given the population’s demographic characteristics, such as gender, year of birth, education, marital status, and the presence of young children at home.

This info below gives a snapshot of the rise and fall of the labor force participation rate in Wisconsin over the last 45 years. The April 2022 the rate in Wisconsin was 66.5%. In January of 1976, the rate was 65.6%. In the intervening 45 years, the rate peaked in December of 1997 at 74.5%, and has been steadily decreasing since then.

What is responsible for decrease in participation since 2000? According to the Department of Labor, from 2000 to 2015, the decline in participation occurred across most of the major demographic groups.

Teenagers experienced the steepest drop in participation, which coincided with a rise in their school enrollment rate. Yet, labor force participation rates of both teenagers enrolled and not enrolled in school fell since 2000.

Adults 20–24 years showed a decrease in labor force participation that was less steep than that of teenagers. The young adults least likely to participate in the labor force were those without a high school diploma, in particular young women, especially mothers.

The labor force participation of women 25–54 years also declined from 2000 to 2015. This decrease was most pronounced for women who did not attend college. Women with a college degree experienced a much smaller reduction in labor force participation. Since 2000, labor force participation of mothers with children under 18 years old has receded; the declines were larger among less-educated mothers.

The labor force participation of men 25–54 years continued to decline from 2000 to 2015. The decrease in participation among men with less education was greater than that of men with more education.

The labor force participation of men and women 55 years and older rose from 2000 to 2009 and subsequently leveled off. This plateau could be attributed partially to the fact that the oldest baby boomers reached age 62 in 2008 and became eligible for Social Security retirement benefits.

Why does it matter?

Knowing who is in and who is out of the workforce is critical to developing ways to ensure the workforce development system is trying to reach these populations to reengage them in the workforce, and encourage businesses to reach out to those populations.

If you are interested in learning more about labor market information, please hit the “request assistance” button on our website at http://www.workforceconnections.org/request-services.html or contact Workforce Connections, Inc. at 608-785-9938.

Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections.

