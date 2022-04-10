Teresa Pierce: Connections to the Workforce

The March Jobs report showed non-farm payroll employment rose by 431,000 jobs and the unemployment rate declined to 3.6%.
This is good news as the number of jobs and the unemployment rate are now back to their pre-pandemic levels. These numbers continue to reflect a strong economic outlook. This month, we are going to take a deep dive into the data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics at the Department of Labor.
- Since the beginning of 2022, at least 1.5 million jobs have been created, and the unemployment rate has dropped from 4% to 3.4%, a 50-year low.
- The report marked the 11th straight month of job gains above 400,000, the longest such stretch of growth in records dating back to 1939
- Notable job gains continued in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, retail trade and manufacturing
- Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rate for adult women (3.3%) declined in March. The jobless rates for adult men (3.4%), teenagers (10.0%), Whites (3.2%), Blacks (6.2%), Asians (2.8 %) and Hispanics (4.2%) showed little change over the month.
- Among the unemployed, the number of permanent
- job losers decreased by 191,000 to 1.4 million in March and is little different from its
- February 2020 level of 1.3 million.
- The number of persons on temporary layoff was little changed over the month at 787,000 and has essentially returned to its February 2020 level. The number of job leavers—that is, unemployed persons who quit or voluntarily left their previous job and began looking for new employment — fell by 176,000 to 787,000 in March.
- The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) decreased by 274,000 to 1.4 million. This measure is 307,000 higher than in February 2020. The long-term unemployed accounted for 23.9% of all unemployed persons in March.
- The labor force participation rate, at 62.4%, changed little in March. The employment population ratio increased by 0.2% to 60.1%. Both measures remain below their February 2020 values; however, given that so many Boomers have left the workforce, this number will likely not get back over 75%.
- The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons was about unchanged at 4.2 million in March and is little different from its February 2020 level. These individuals, who would have preferred full-time employment, were working part time because their hours had been reduced or they were unable to find full-time jobs.
- The number of persons not in the labor force who currently want a job increased by 382,000 to 5.7 million in March, following a decrease of a similar magnitude in the prior month. This measure is above its February 2020 level of 5.0 million. These individuals were not counted as unemployed because they were not actively looking for work during the 4 weeks preceding the survey or were unavailable to take a job.
- Among those not in the labor force who wanted a job, the number of persons marginally attached to the labor force, at 1.4 million, changed little in March. These individuals wanted and were available for work and had looked for a job sometime in the prior 12 months but had not looked for work in the four weeks preceding the survey.
- The number of discouraged workers, a subset of the marginally attached who believed that no jobs were available for them, was essentially unchanged over the month at 373,000.
Some key takeaways from the labor market data:
- The US economy continues to grow, and the economic recovery is well underway.
- We continue to face a labor quantity challenge.
- There are no easy answers to creating, attracting, and retaining a quality workforce. As communities, we need to focus on quality of life so that people want to come to our area to live.
- Technology will continue to advance. There are two classes of jobs in the new age: 1.) those that ar augmented by technology and 2.) those that are replaced by technology.
If you would like more labor market information or if you need assistance in creating your preferred workforce future, please request assistance at http://www.workforceconnections.org/request-services.html or contact Workforce Connections, Inc. at 608-785-9938.
Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections