Teresa Pierce: Connections to the workforce

The just released August 2021 Jobs Report showed a disappointing 235,000 in job growth due to the pandemic uncertainty. Until the pandemic is under control, economy growth will be impacted. The unemployment rate fell to 5.2% nationally.

While the news about the August Jobs Report is not as robust as we would like it to be due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, in western Wisconsin, we continue to focus on September as Workforce Development Month.

Workforce Development Month was created in 2005 by the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals (NAWDP) to raise awareness about the importance of the industry to a growing national economy. In 2012, the celebration was moved from May to September to tie it together with the Labor Day Holiday. The US Senate recently passed a resolution naming September 2021 Workforce Development Month.

We are proud to highlight services available to the business community through the workforce development system. Those include, but are not limited to:

Labor market information: