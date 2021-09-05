Teresa Pierce: Connections to the workforce

The just released August 2021 Jobs Report showed a disappointing 235,000 in job growth due to the pandemic uncertainty. Until the pandemic is under control, economy growth will be impacted. The unemployment rate fell to 5.2% nationally.
While the news about the August Jobs Report is not as robust as we would like it to be due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, in western Wisconsin, we continue to focus on September as Workforce Development Month.
Workforce Development Month was created in 2005 by the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals (NAWDP) to raise awareness about the importance of the industry to a growing national economy. In 2012, the celebration was moved from May to September to tie it together with the Labor Day Holiday. The US Senate recently passed a resolution naming September 2021 Workforce Development Month.
We are proud to highlight services available to the business community through the workforce development system. Those include, but are not limited to:
Labor market information:
- The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) can help with your workforce planning and/or business expansion by providing real-time labor market information and projections. This information can guide decisions related to targeted marketing, labor pool quantity/quality, wage determination, and anticipated labor needs.
Recruitment assistance:
- Job Service and Job Center staff can help with free job postings on Job Center of Wisconsin, on-site job fairs, on-site recruitment events at Job Center, on-site recruitment events at business, referral of work-ready candidates, resume/application screening, tax credit information and assistance, federal bonding information, and comprehensive occupational analysis.
Information for businesses downsizing or closing:
- When and if economic conditions force a layoff or closing of a business, there are resources and staff available to provide timely, on-site services to those displaced due to no fault of their own. On-site information sessions offer answers to questions related to unemployment insurance benefits, alternative pension and insurance programs, occupational and transitional skills training options and re-employment services and veterans’ benefits. These sessions are free, and ideally should be done prior to the layoff to educate workers on the available services.
Special September celebrations include three key dates:
Sept. 9:
- A large virtual Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s fair will focus on jobs in the Recreation and Hospitality Industry. Over 58 businesses have registered to participate.
Sept. 16:
- The Coulee Region Job Fair at the Omni Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Businesses and Job Seekers can meet in person! For businesses interested in taking part, please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coulee-region-job-fair-2021-registration-163901494783.
Sept. 23:
- The 6th Annual Workforce Forum entitled “Language of Diversity” sponsored by Workforce Connections, Inc. This virtual event is from 8 a.m.to 11 a.m. We are hosting two dynamic speakers, Dr. Marcus Lewis and Amanda Goodenough, who will present on “Inclusive Language in the Workplace and Harnessing Bold Leadership for Equitable Workplaces.”
These speakers will help organizations explore key topics for your organization. If you would like to purchase tickets for the exciting event, please connect with us here. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workforce-forum-the-language-of-diversity-tickets-155682026131
If you need assistance in creating your preferred workforce future, please request assistance at www.workforceconnections.org/request-services.html or contact Workforce Connections, Inc. at 608-789-5620.
Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections, Inc.