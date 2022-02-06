Teresa Pierce: Jobs are growing, and other key trends for businesses

Surprising many economists, the job growth in January was more robust than anticipated as the economy added 467,000 jobs. The unemployment rate increased subtly from 3.9 to 4.0%. It was expected that the Omicron variant would have limited job growth, but it appears businesses are learning to lessen the impacts of the virus on the economy.

This is good trend for businesses. According to Emeritus, other trends that businesses will want to incorporate into their understanding of the labor market include:

1. Great Resignation continues: In October, 4.2 million people quit their jobs, and that trend is expected to continue throughout this year—which highlights a retention focus. Many are not resigning from the workforce, but resigning from one job to go to another where they feel more valued.

2. Remote and hybrid work: In a 2021 Wework survey, 79% of executive leaders plan to allow employees to split their time between remote and in-office work if the jobs allow for it. Employees value this flexibility and see it as a key benefit in managing work-life balance.

3. Prioritization of employee well-being: Companies continue to focus on work-life balance and employees’ mental health, and this will continue as the pandemic continues and leads to more stress and burnout. This may mean providing additional benefits, greater flexibility, sign-on bonuses and an overall positive workplace experience.

4. Talent shortages and reskilling within the organization: The skills needed in many industries continue to evolve and, paired with a worker shortage, many businesses are seeking to retain their current workforce, and are retraining them to fill internal openings.

5. A focus on skills over jobs: Many recognize that focusing on upskilling and developing career pathways can help close employee skills gaps. Using new tools to identify individual “skill sets” instead of broad “job grading” may transform the way businesses look at competencies.

6. Emphasis on soft skills: The 2021 Global Career Impact Survey identified the needs that most required upskilling were soft skills such as management and leadership (34%); critical thinking (24%) creativity (24%) and problem solving (20%). Soft skills have always been important, but the virtual environment has highlighted the need and value even more.

7. Increased diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts: A vast majority of US workers (nearly 80%) say they want to work for companies that make DEI a priority (CNBC/Survey Monkey Workforce Survey), and in the 2021 Price Waterhouse Cooper PwC survey, that diversity and inclusion was the Number 1 area of focus to retain and attract talent.

8. Use of AI and increased automation: Artificial intelligence and automation have transformed the workplace by improving and increasing internal processes. They ensure consistent output and even impact employee engagement. As certain jobs are replaced by AI and other new technologies, reskilling internally instead of hiring new has become a cost saving and effective option.

9. Transformation of HR using tech and data: When it comes to tech, some companies are turning to cloud computing, collaboration technologies and digitization to improve HR functions. People analytics, much like data analytics, or insights received from data related to talent are helping employers uncover important information of employee’s needs.

10. Emphasis on continued employee growth: As upskilling and reskilling employees are becoming more common place, establishing a culture of learning will become embedded into the culture.

These trends will continue to evolve, and changes in automation and digitalization will bring additional changes. The pandemic has accelerated workforce transformation at a rapid pace, and employers need to keep up with these changes. If you need assistance in creating your preferred workforce future, please request assistance at http://www.workforceconnections.org/request-services.html or contact Workforce Connections Inc. at 608-785-9938.

