Teresa Pierce: Jobs report brings great news, but what does the future hold?

The just released June 2021 Jobs Report touts an increase of 850,000 jobs gained in a solid post pandemic bounce back.
This is great news for the economy, and a clear indication that businesses are looking to secure a reliable workforce. Some of these jobs will be filled quickly but others will be left vacant due to the ongoing labor shortage. At Workforce Connections, people tell us, “We have openings….where are all the employees? Why won’t they come back to work? What is going on?!”
The answers are simple and complex. Many believe the worker shortage came about only due to the pandemic and that it will end once the unemployment checks cease, or the kids are back in school. While the Covid 19 pandemic certainly exacerbated the shortage, it is not new, it has been in the making for the last two decades.
Starting in the mid-2000s, as oldest members of the Baby Boomer generation (born between 1946 and 1964) started turning 62 years old, it was clear that their exit would significantly impact the make-up of the workforce. In addition, the replacement generation (those born between 1980 and beyond) did not have enough babies born to fill the vacancies of the exiting Boomers. In 2013, two Boomers were leaving the workforce for every one Generation Z who entered. The worker shortage is real and based primarily on demographics.
Prior to the pandemic, many businesses were already adjusting their operational, recruitment, and retention strategies to address the shortage. Operationally, businesses increased their emphasis on technology to enhance human capital among other capital investments. Recruitment strategies included tapping into untapped labor pools such as those involved in the justice system, many-abled communities, and immigrant populations. Retention strategies included higher wages, expanded benefits, increased flexibility, paid training, professional development opportunities and employee sponsored wellness programs. Businesses were exploring all options to create an organizational culture to attract, train and retain a quality workforce.
Unfortunately, once the pandemic hit, some of the hard-earned gains businesses had made in creating an engaging business culture and closing the gap with their adjustments were simply unsustainable. Staff were laid off, put on furlough, or deemed non-essential. Unemployment skyrocketed, and 20,000,000 jobs were lost.
Post-pandemic, nothing in the demographics of the labor shortage has changed, so as businesses were able to open back up, the labor shortage reared its ugly head again, only this time it was bigger and with more variables. In addition to not having enough replacement people in the workforce, some new variables included federal unemployment benefits, inconsistent childcare schedules, lack of any childcare, unreliable school schedules, and unclear understanding of what the post pandemic workforce will look like.
So, what does the future hold? The supply of labor should bounce back somewhat after all federal employment supplements expire in September and schools reopen. If the pandemic stays under control, parents will have a higher confidence level to return to the workforce. Whether or not they will continue to work two or three low wage jobs to make ends meet will be one of many outstanding questions.
Businesses will want to continue to examine their overall culture to attract, retain, train, and promote their workforce. Today’s employees are looking for work that values their time through fair wages, understands flexibility, promotes a culture of diversity, and provides safety and security in the workplace.
Bottom line, there are no quick fixes, and each business will need to explore options to steady their workforce and close the gap. If you need assistance in creating your preferred workforce future, please request assistance at http://www.workforceconnections.org/request-services.html or contact Workforce Connections, Inc. at 608-789-5620.
Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections, Inc.