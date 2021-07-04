Teresa Pierce: Jobs report brings great news, but what does the future hold?

The just released June 2021 Jobs Report touts an increase of 850,000 jobs gained in a solid post pandemic bounce back.

This is great news for the economy, and a clear indication that businesses are looking to secure a reliable workforce. Some of these jobs will be filled quickly but others will be left vacant due to the ongoing labor shortage. At Workforce Connections, people tell us, “We have openings….where are all the employees? Why won’t they come back to work? What is going on?!”

The answers are simple and complex. Many believe the worker shortage came about only due to the pandemic and that it will end once the unemployment checks cease, or the kids are back in school. While the Covid 19 pandemic certainly exacerbated the shortage, it is not new, it has been in the making for the last two decades.

Starting in the mid-2000s, as oldest members of the Baby Boomer generation (born between 1946 and 1964) started turning 62 years old, it was clear that their exit would significantly impact the make-up of the workforce. In addition, the replacement generation (those born between 1980 and beyond) did not have enough babies born to fill the vacancies of the exiting Boomers. In 2013, two Boomers were leaving the workforce for every one Generation Z who entered. The worker shortage is real and based primarily on demographics.