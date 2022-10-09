Teresa Pierce: Ten sectors with hottest jobs in western Wisconsin

The just-released September 2022 Jobs Report reflected gains of 265,000 in job growth with a bit of a downtick in unemployment from 3.7% to 3.5%. The unemployment rate reflects a resilient economy, but fears of interest rate increases paired with possible increases in the price of gas have the markets on edge.

Average hourly earnings continued to increase, but at a slower rate of 0.03% this month. Slower wage growth suggests that low wage workers are feeling the pinch of inflation even harder while employers have been able to attract workers without further increasing pay.

ZipRecruiter economist Julia Pollak said, “Employers are mainly hiring for replacement rather than growth and expansion, and they’re focusing on essential roles,”. “But when push comes to shove, they’re still having to hire because they’re still seeing customers walking through the door and healthy sales.”

Looking nationally, the largest job gains were in leisure and hospitality sector, with 83,000 jobs added in September. This is one of the few sectors that has still not returned to its pre-pandemic levels — the industry is still 1.1 million jobs below its February 2020 level.

Health care rose by 60,000 jobs, with strong gains in hospitals and ambulatory health services. Professional and business services added 46,000 jobs. Temporary help services added 27,000 jobs. Losses in the temp industry are typically a bellwether for economic downturns. (Washington Post)

Looking locally, and using data from Wisconomy, the 10 sectors with the hottest jobs in western Wisconsin include:

Business and Financial Operators

Human Resources Specialists: Avg. Salary—$52,891, Projected Openings—82

Training and Development Specialists: Avg. Salary—$46,007, Projected Openings—47

Market Research Analysts and Specialists: Avg. Salary—$47,586, Projected Openings—65

Accountants and Auditors: Avg. Salary—$58,085, Projected Openings—98

Computer and Mathematical

Computer User Support Specialists: Avg. Salary—$44,611; Projected Openings—46

Community and Social

Substance Abuse, Behavioral Disorder, and Mental Health Counselors: Avg. Salary—$43,869; Projected Openings—47

Social and Human Service Assistants: Avg. Salary—$42,883; Projected Openings—106

Education, Training and Library

Elementary School Teachers: Avg. Salary—$49,127; Projected Openings—116

Middle School Teachers: Avg. Salary—$53,511; Projected Openings—53

Secondary School Teachers: Avg. Salary—$51,779; Projected Openings—68

Healthcare Practitioners and Technical

Registered Nurses: Avg. Salary—$68,556; Projected Openings—254

Sales and Related

Insurance Sales Agents: Avg. Salary—$46,359; Projected Openings—54

Sales Reps, Wholesale and Manufacturing: Avg. Salary—$57,172: Projected Openings—179

Construction and Extraction

Supervisors of Construction Trades/Extraction Workers: Avg. Salary—$63,047; Projected Openings—69

Carpenters: Avg. Salary—$45,261: Projected Openings—102

Operating Engineers and Other Construction: Avg. Salary—$49,208: Projected Openings—115

Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters: Avg. Salary—$65,595: Projected Openings—61

Installation, Maintenance and Repair

Supervisors of Mechanics, Installers, and Repairers: Avg. Salary—$66,125: Projected Openings—60

Bus and Truck Mechanics/Diesel Engine Specialist: Avg. Salary—$45,619: Projected Openings—57

Industrial Machinery Mechanics: Avg. Salary—$46,253: Projected Openings—66

Maintenance and Repair Workers, General: Avg. Salary—$38,481: Projected Openings—222

Production

Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers: Avg. Salary—$41,352: Projected Openings—129

Transportation and Material Moving

Heavy Truck Drivers: Avg. Salary—$43,006: Projected Openings—600

Industrial Truck/Tractor Operators: Avg. Salary—$40,048: Projected Openings—172

There are openings for these “hot jobs” all over western Wisconsin and if you have interest in working in these fields, we can help!. Connect with us if you would like to know more by using the “request services” button on our website www.workforceconnections.org or contact Workforce Connections, Inc. at 608-789-5620.

Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections in La Crosse.