Teresa Pierce: Understanding five phases of talent life cycle

The May jobs report showed the economy grew by 428,000 jobs and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%. Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, in manufacturing, and in transportation and warehousing.

As we move into the summer. the labor market will remain tight. Based on some insights from Chad Kopitzke, Founder of NeXtGen Advantage, businesses can try to offset the impacts of this competitive environment by understanding the five phases of their talent life cycle.

Imagine your business is like a clothesline. The line itself represents your purpose for existing and it acts as the through line by which all other elements are attached. Attached to the clothesline are key five phases that impact your overall talent development strategy.

The first phase is the attraction phase. Ask yourself how do people from the outside view your organization? What is your reputation in the community? Are you an attractive place that people want to work? What does your website look like? Does it adequately promote your organization’s values? The website is one of the first places potential candidates go to decide if they want to work for you. Make sure it reflects who you are and what you value.

The second phase is the recruitment phase. This is your first interaction with potential talent. Do you treat them well? Or a number? Do you have position descriptions that screen people out? Or screen them in? Are you communicating immediately, or waiting for a pool to gather and then connecting back with them? Many candidates are juggling a number of job offers and opportunities, and if your engagement with them is not top notch, you may lose them without knowing it. Candidates “ghost” or disappear on employers all the time, usually due to lack of communication or a better offer. Try to replicate how organizations like Amazon communicate with their customers and do that for potential employees.

The third phase is the onboarding phase. Onboarding is not orientation; it is an experience. When new staff arrive, do they have everything they need to be successful? Is their office set up? Are there some organizational promotional items that say “Welcome! We are happy to have you on board!” Is there an informal opportunity to meet their coworkers? Is there an identified mentor? Consider taking them for lunch the first week with everyone on the team so they can meet their key networks. Little efforts go a long way, and communicate, communicate, communicate!

The fourth phase is your retention phase. Some staff stay for 25 years, and others for 2.5 years and others for 2.5 months. What makes someone stay? Probably the same thing that makes you stay in your job. Organizations that support open and transparent conversations with coworkers; where staff feel that they have an opportunity to make a difference and can impact the outcome with their work; and where staff have an ability to fulfill a purpose and grow and develop. Money is important, but culture matters as well.

And finally, the fifth phase is the Exit phase. Once someone makes the decision to leave your organization, does the organization shut the door forever or do they provide an opportunity for a trained staff person to come back if they left in good standing? Some people leave because they truly think the grass is greener somewhere else. However, if they find out it isn’t greener, do they think they could come back to work for you, or did the door slam shut hard behind them?

As you think through your talent development strategy and life cycles, are there ways to improve it to address some of your workforce ? If you need assistance in creating your preferred workforce, please hit the “request assistance” button on our website at http://www.workforceconnections.org/request-services.html or contact Workforce Connections, Inc. at 608-785-9938.

Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections, Inc.

