Teresa Pierce: :Workforce Connections offers help to many

The May 2021 Jobs report was released on Friday, and almost 559,000 new job were created. This is positive news for the post pandemic economy. After a disappointing April report where only 266,000 jobs were created, the May report showed a steady increase of jobs created, but we are not to pre-pandemic employment rates yet.

This is both good news and bad news. With job creation steadily increasing, the April Wisconsin unemployment rate at 3.9%, and most business actively reopening, both the robust economy and the labor shortage are back.

The gap between the number of people in the workforce and the number of jobs needed to be filled has been growing wider over the last two decades as baby boomers retire and the birth rate decreases. Many businesses have tried to fill this gap by introducing technology into their operations, hiring nontraditional employees, or monetarily rewarding their current workforce.