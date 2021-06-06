Teresa Pierce: :Workforce Connections offers help to many

The May 2021 Jobs report was released on Friday, and almost 559,000 new job were created. This is positive news for the post pandemic economy. After a disappointing April report where only 266,000 jobs were created, the May report showed a steady increase of jobs created, but we are not to pre-pandemic employment rates yet.
This is both good news and bad news. With job creation steadily increasing, the April Wisconsin unemployment rate at 3.9%, and most business actively reopening, both the robust economy and the labor shortage are back.
The gap between the number of people in the workforce and the number of jobs needed to be filled has been growing wider over the last two decades as baby boomers retire and the birth rate decreases. Many businesses have tried to fill this gap by introducing technology into their operations, hiring nontraditional employees, or monetarily rewarding their current workforce.
This pandemic has opened the gap even wider, especially for women, who have left the workforce in record numbers. Limited child care, unpredictable school schedules and quarantine limitation forced many families to reassess where best to spend their most precious commodities, their time and energy. Some will voluntarily come back to the workforce when childcare is available and school schedules make sense; however, others are opting to reassess their place in the workforce and choose different pathways.
For those who have lost their jobs, were laid off from their jobs through no fault of their own or are rethinking their future job prospects, Workforce Connections (WCI) may be able to help. WCI strengthen communities while building the workforce. We collaborate with our community and Job Center partners to provide resources, connections and support to people who are looking for a place in the workforce. This includes finding new employment, assessing career options and upskilling your future pathway through training and education. Over the years, WCI has helped many people change their employment trajectory such as:
- The individual who had been injured on the job and struggled to find employment. He reached out to WCI to see what his options might be. After attending an orientation and taking an interest assessment, he decided to enroll in Western’s HVAC program. Since he was 44 years old, he felt he had forgotten how to study and it took a couple months to fully adjust to student life, but he did it. At the end of his program, he graduated with the ability to provide more money to his family with a career he loves. Employment programs helped him with tuition, supplies and encouragement.
- The individual who was laid off as part of the Shopko dislocation in 2019. She came to us without employment, but with a career goal which seemed unattainable due to lack of finances. After attending an orientation meeting, she started on the path of realizing her dream of having a career in the human services field. After conversations with WCI, she realized her goal may be viable with the assistance of federal training programs and financial aid. Today, she is working toward completing her associate degree with a very realistic career goal in her sights. She is excited to gain the skills needed to work with diverse groups of youth and adults facing a multitude of challenges. WCI programs continues to help her with tuition and provide encouragement every step of the way.
If you need assistance in creating your preferred workforce future, please request assistance at http://www.workforceconnections.org/request-services.html or contact Workforce Connections, Inc. at 608-789-5620.
Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections, Inc.