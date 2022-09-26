 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade

  • 0

CNN reports that Kraft Heinz issued the recall on Aug. 12 after a cleaning solution was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories".

Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests

Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia. It's an unpopular step that sparked rare protests across the country and led to almost 1,200 arrests. Putin's order follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. It’s the first mobilization in Russia since World War II. Western backers of Ukraine derided the move as an act of weakness. The Russian leader warned the West he isn’t bluffing about using everything at his disposal to protect Russian territory. This appeared to be a veiled reference to his nuclear arsenal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fears of Global Recession Spark Market Selloff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News