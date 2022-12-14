 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

The 100 highest-paid CEOs in America

  • 0

Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world after being usurped by LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault. According to Forbes' real-time billionaires list, the Twitter and Tesla CEO net worth decreased by $4.5 billion. Arnault oversees some 70 fashion and cosmetic brands, and has …

Using data from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial OrganizationsStacker listed the 100 highest-paid CEOs in the United States according to what they made in 2020, 2021, or 2022, depending on what data was available as of Nov. 30, 2022.  

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio