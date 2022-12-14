The 100 highest-paid CEOs in America

Using data from the
American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Stacker listed the 100 highest-paid CEOs in the United States according to what they made in 2020, 2021, or 2022, depending on what data was available as of Nov. 30, 2022.
Highest-paid CEOs in America
Among the hotly contested debates in the contemporary United States is what to make of the vast discrepancy that exists between the salaries of the country's top-earning CEOs and the average worker within their companies. While some people are outraged by the fact that Walmart CEO Doug McMillon raked in
more than 1,000 times what his median employee made in 2017, others argue that the ratio is justified and not indicative of a problem in need of rectifying. Alex Edmans of the Harvard Business Review likens the discrepancy to that of a band’s lead singer and bassist, alluding to the fact that people who perform tasks of varying levels of importance in a company ought to receive compensation that reflects these differing contributions.
Using data from
the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Stacker listed the 100 highest-paid CEOs in the United States according to what they made in 2019 or 2020. The data is accurate as of Jan. 14, 2021, and any changes in the company or its CEO are noted with an asterisk.
Read on to see how much the chief executives of top companies made.
Ore Huiying // Getty Images for Netflix
#100. Richard Wallace (KLA Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $20,512,367
- Median worker pay: $85,968 (239:1 ratio)
Tada Images // Shutterstock
#99. Darius Adamczyk (Honeywell International Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $20,525,104
- Median worker pay: $69,513 (295:1 ratio)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI // Getty Images
#98. David Meredith (Everbridge, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $20,536,615
- Median worker pay: $75,599 (272:1 ratio)
SOPA Images // Getty Images
#97. Matthew Murphy (Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)
- 2020 salary: $20,624,344
- Median worker pay: $152,014 (136:1 ratio)
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#96. Marc Holliday (SL Green Realty Corp.)
- 2019 salary: $20,990,016
- Median worker pay: $71,887 (292:1 ratio)
Grant Lamos IV // Getty Images
#95. W. McMullen (The Kroger Co.)
- 2020 salary: $21,129,648
- Median worker pay: $26,790 (789:1 ratio)
Rick Diamond // Getty Images
#94. Chad Richison (Paycom Software, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,138,558
- Median worker pay: $64,408 (328:1 ratio)
chainarong06 // Shutterstock
#93. Juan Alaix (Zoetis Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,145,419
- Median worker pay: $76,949 (275:1 ratio)
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#92. David Ricks (Eli Lilly and Company)
- 2019 salary: $21,283,242
- Median worker pay: $96,290 (221:1 ratio)
Michael Vi // Shutterstock
#90. Andrew Wilson (Electronic Arts Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $21,365,751
- Median worker pay: $97,986 (218:1 ratio)
Christian Petersen // Getty Images
#89. Christopher Nassetta (Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,374,121
- Median worker pay: $43,695 (489:1 ratio)
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#88. Fabrizio Freda (The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,435,428
- Median worker pay: $30,733 (697:1 ratio)
Patrick McMullan // Getty Images
#87. Leonard Schleifer (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,455,117
- Median worker pay: $139,055 (154:1 ratio)
lev radin // Shutterstock
#85. Richard Gonzalez (AbbVie Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,610,598
- Median worker pay: $155,885 (139:1 ratio)
Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#84. William Stone (SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $21,620,325
- Median worker pay: $133,054 (162:1 ratio)
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#83. Mary Barra (General Motors Company)
- 2019 salary: $21,630,867
- Median worker pay: $106,715 (203:1 ratio)
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#82. Samuel Allen (Deere & Company)
- 2019 salary: $21,697,885
- Median worker pay: $80,267 (270:1 ratio)
SOPA Images // Getty Images
#80. C. McMillon (Walmart Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $22,105,350
- Median worker pay: $22,484 (983:1 ratio)
Rick T. Wilking // Getty Images
#79. Andre Calantzopoulos (Philip Morris International Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $22,125,060
- Median worker pay: $54,086 (396:1 ratio)
Steven Ferdman // Getty Images
#78. Ari Bousbib (IQVIA Holdings, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $22,139,776
- Median worker pay: $118,891 (186:1 ratio)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#77. Stephen Angel (Linde Plc)
- 2019 salary: $22,475,878
- Median worker pay: $43,216 (520:1 ratio)
picture alliance via Getty Images
#75. Robert Pittman (iHeartMedia, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $22,868,420
- Median worker pay: $56,068 (408:1 ratio)
Bennett Raglin // Getty Images for iHeartMedia
#74. Steven Mollenkopf (QUALCOMM Incorporated)
- 2019 salary: $23,065,052
- Median worker pay: $90,259 (256:1 ratio)
GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP // Getty Images
#73. Ajay Banga (Mastercard Incorporated)
- 2019 salary: $23,249,977
- Median worker pay: $138,142 (168:1 ratio)
Win McNamee // Getty Images
#72. Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $23,415,973
- Median worker pay: $247,883 (94:1 ratio)
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP // Getty Images
#71. Darren Woods (Exxon Mobil Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $23,494,929
- Median worker pay: $173,712 (135:1 ratio)
Mark Schiefelbein/Pool // Getty Images
#70. Gregory Brown (Motorola Solutions, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $23,619,990
- Median worker pay: $93,750 (252:1 ratio)
Jan Orlowski // Shutterstock
#69. Stephen Squeri (American Express Company)
- 2019 salary: $23,796,002
- Median worker pay: $64,803 (367:1 ratio)
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#68. Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $23,885,839
- Median worker pay: $219,722 (109:1 ratio)
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#67. Gary Heminger (Marathon Petroleum Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $24,129,164
- Median worker pay: $27,507 (877:1 ratio)
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#66. Jay Horgen (Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,197,628
- Median worker pay: $160,697 (151:1 ratio)
Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock
#65. Michael Lamach (Trane Technologies Plc)
- 2019 salary: $24,217,128
- Median worker pay: $54,757 (442:1 ratio)
A_stockphoto // Shutterstock
#64. Alfred Kelly Jr. (Visa Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,265,771
- Median worker pay: $142,494 (170:1 ratio)
Michael Kovac // Getty Images
#63. Ronald Rittenmeyer (Tenet Healthcare Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $24,288,660
- Median worker pay: $53,714 (452:1 ratio)
val lawless // Shutterstock
#62. Laurence Fink (BlackRock, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,308,254
- Median worker pay: $133,644 (182:1 ratio)
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images
#61. Alan Miller (Universal Health Services, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,473,240
- Median worker pay: $38,931 (629:1 ratio)
Spotmatik Ltd // Shutterstock
#60. James Cracchiolo (Ameriprise Financial, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,516,930
- Median worker pay: $106,428 (230:1 ratio)
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#59. H. Culp Jr. (General Electric Company)
- 2019 salary: $24,553,788
- Median worker pay: $50,471 (486:1 ratio)
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#58. David Solomon (The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $24,657,737
- Median worker pay: $138,854 (178:1 ratio)
Paul Morigi // Getty Images for Fortune
#57. Sheldon Adelson (Las Vegas Sands Corp.)
- 2019 salary: $24,680,118
- Median worker pay: $42,228 (584:1 ratio)
Bob Riha, Jr. // Getty Images
#55. Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson)
- 2019 salary: $25,365,777
- Median worker pay: $76,000 (334:1 ratio)
JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images
#54. Michael Corbat (Citigroup Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $25,508,761
- Median worker pay: $52,988 (482:1 ratio)
Tom Williams // Getty Images
#53. Daniel Schulman (PayPal Holdings, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $25,825,473
- Median worker pay: $70,405 (367:1 ratio)
Michael Loccisano // Getty Images
#52. Charles Robbins (Cisco Systems, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $25,829,833
- Median worker pay: $142,593 (181:1 ratio)
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#50. Marc Benioff (salesforce.com, inc.)
- 2020 salary: $25,969,494
- Median worker pay: $167,750 (155:1 ratio)
Roy Rochlin // Getty Images
#49. Brian Moynihan (Bank of America Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $26,039,213
- Median worker pay: $94,256 (276:1 ratio)
John Lamparski // Getty Images
#48. Mohan Maheswaran (Semtech Corporation)
- 2020 salary: $26,095,955
- Median worker pay: $84,458 (309:1 ratio)
Michael Vi // Shutterstock
#47. Neil Kumar (BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $26,334,063
bogdanhoda // Shutterstock
#45. Michael Neidorff (Centene Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $26,438,425
- Median worker pay: $68,987 (383:1 ratio)
Steven Ferdman // Getty Images
#44. Samuel Hazen (HCA Healthcare, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $26,788,251
- Median worker pay: $56,012 (478:1 ratio)
Rusty Russell // Getty Images
#43. Jeffery Yabuki (Fiserv, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $27,601,026
- Median worker pay: $65,254 (423:1 ratio)
Tada Images // Shutterstock
#42. Kenneth Frazier (Merck & Co., Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $27,648,475
- Median worker pay: $95,621 (289:1 ratio)
ERIC PIERMONT/AFP // Getty Images
#41. Gary Norcross (Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $27,658,117
- Median worker pay: $59,235 (467:1 ratio)
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#40. John Legere (T-Mobile US, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $27,756,690
- Median worker pay: $62,195 (446:1 ratio)
John Moore // Getty Images
#39. Miles White (Abbott Laboratories)
- 2019 salary: $27,802,817
- Median worker pay: $84,434 (329:1 ratio)
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#38. Thomas Fanning (The Southern Company)
- 2019 salary: $27,865,185
- Median worker pay: $167,872 (166:1 ratio)
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#37. Joseph Gorder (Valero Energy Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $28,200,511
- Median worker pay: $272,417 (103:1 ratio)
Tada Images // Shutterstock
#36. William Brown (L3Harris Technologies, Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $29,037,879
- Median worker pay: $58,426 (269:1 ratio)
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#35. Daniel O'Day (Gilead Sciences, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $29,107,854
- Median worker pay: $173,264 (169:1 ratio)
JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images
#34. Robert Kotick (Activision Blizzard, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $30,122,896
- Median worker pay: $94,308 (319:1 ratio)
Bobby Kotick // Wikimedia Commons
#33. David Ossip (Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $30,180,957
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#32. Ryan Lance (ConocoPhillips)
- 2019 salary: $30,363,744
- Median worker pay: $186,334 (163:1 ratio)
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#31. Hamid Moghadam (Prologis, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $30,383,438
- Median worker pay: $117,751 (258:1 ratio)
Kimberly White // Getty Images for PARS EQUALITY CENTER
#30. Marillyn Hewson (Lockheed Martin Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $30,913,982
- Median worker pay: $154,883 (200:1 ratio)
Fortune Live Media // Flickr
#29. Michael O'Sullivan (Burlington Stores, Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $31,056,597
- Median worker pay: $11,583 (3,030:1 ratio)
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#28. James Dimon (JPMorgan Chase & Co.)
- 2019 salary: $31,612,616
- Median worker pay: $80,431 (393:1 ratio)
World Economic Forum // Wikimedia Commons
#27. James Gorman (Morgan Stanley)
- 2019 salary: $31,642,395
- Median worker pay: $127,414 (248:1 ratio)
Owen Hoffmann // Getty Images
#25. Randall Stephenson (AT&T Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $32,032,925
- Median worker pay: $98,630 (325:1 ratio)
Robert Scoble // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Mario Gabelli (GAMCO Investors, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $32,236,004
John Lamparski // Getty Images
#23. Michael Wirth (Chevron Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $33,070,662
- Median worker pay: $140,063 (236:1 ratio)
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#22. Charles Scharf (Wells Fargo & Company)
- 2019 salary: $34,286,574
- Median worker pay: $65,931 (550:1 ratio)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc // Getty Images
#21. Donald Umpleby III (Caterpillar Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $34,519,129
- Median worker pay: $65,132 (530:1 ratio)
Cineberg // Shutterstock
#20. Brian Roberts (Comcast Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $36,370,183
- Median worker pay: $78,869 (461:1 ratio)
Joshua Rainey Photography // Shutterstock
#19. Larry Merlo (CVS Health Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $36,451,749
- Median worker pay: $46,140 (790:1 ratio)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images
#18. Reed Hastings (Netflix, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $38,577,129
- Median worker pay: $202,931 (190:1 ratio)
Ore Huiying // Getty Images for Netflix
#17. Shantanu Narayen (Adobe, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $39,145,631
- Median worker pay: $147,115 (266:1 ratio)
John Lamparski // Getty Images
#16. William McDermott (ServiceNow, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $41,682,335
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#15. Lachlan Murdoch (Fox Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $42,111,103
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#14. Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber Technologies, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $42,428,233
Spencer Platt // Getty Images
#13. Patrick Gelsinger (VMware, Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $42,549,725
- Median worker pay: $139,046 (306:1 ratio)
The India Today Group // Getty Images
#12. Satya Nadella (Microsoft Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $42,910,215
- Median worker pay: $172,512 (249:1 ratio)
Stephen Brashear // Getty Images
#11. Miguel Patricio (The Kraft Heinz Company)
- 2019 salary: $43,297,480
- Median worker pay: $42,689 (1,034:1 ratio)
Monica Schipper // Getty Images
#10. Gregory Maffei (Liberty Media Corp.)
- 2019 salary: $44,045,070
- Median worker pay: $93,055 (473:1 ratio)
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#9. Martine Rothblatt (United Therapeutics Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $45,635,037
- Median worker pay: $196,979 (232:1 ratio)
James Goulden Photography // Getty Images for SXSW
#8. David Zaslav (Discovery, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $45,843,912
- Median worker pay: $79,343 (578:1 ratio)
Roy Rochlin // Getty Images
#7. Benjamin Silbermann (Pinterest, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $46,222,113
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#6. Robert Iger (The Walt Disney Company)
- 2019 salary: $47,517,762
- Median worker pay: $52,184 (911:1 ratio)
Kimberly White // Getty Images for Vanity Fair
#5. John Plant (Howmet Aerospace Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $51,712,578
- Median worker pay: $55,497 (934:1 ratio)
Sopotnicki // Shutterstock
#4. James Dolan (Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.)
- 2019 salary: $54,116,491
- Median worker pay: $18,650 (2,902:1 ratio)
Maddie Meyer // Getty Images
#3. Lisa Su (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $58,534,288
- Median worker pay: $96,874 (604:1 ratio)
Victor Moussa // Shutterstock
#2. Robert Swan (Intel Corporation)
- 2019 salary: $66,935,100
- Median worker pay: $96,300 (695:1 ratio)
picture alliance // Getty Images
#1. Sundar Pichai (Alphabet Inc.)
- 2019 salary: $280,621,552
- Median worker pay: $258,708 (1,085:1 ratio)
Alex Wong // Getty Images
Jerod Harris // Getty Images for Vox Media
#100. Charles Scharf (Wells Fargo & Co.)
- 2021 salary: $21.4 million
- Median worker pay: $73,578 (290:1 ratio)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc // Getty Images
#99. Kevin Stein (TransDigm Group Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.5 million
- Median worker pay: $58,837 (365:1 ratio)
Pavel Kapysh // Shutterstock
#98. David Ricks (Eli Lilly and Co.)
- 2021 salary: $21.5 million
- Median worker pay: $97,130 (221:1 ratio)
Michael Vi // Shutterstock
#97. Daniel Glaser (Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.5 million
- Median worker pay: $67,143 (321:1 ratio)
JL IMAGES // Shutterstock
#96. L. Hunn (Roper Technologies Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.5 million
- Median worker pay: $98,550 (219:1 ratio)
T.Schneider // Shutterstock
#95. Joseph Hogan (Align Technology Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.6 million
- Median worker pay: $13,011 (1,659:1 ratio)
Ima_ss // Shutterstock
#94. Jamie Iannone (eBay Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.7 million
- Median worker pay: $135,528 (160:1 ratio)
Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis // Getty Images
#93. Robert Bradway (Amgen Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $21.7 million
- Median worker pay: $130,589 (166:1 ratio)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for International Medical Corps // Getty Images
#92. Anirudh Devgan (Cadence Design Systems Inc.)
- 2022 salary: $21.7 million
- Median worker pay: Not available
King4057 at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons
#90. Walter Bettinger II (The Charles Schwab Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $21.9 million
- Median worker pay: $109,269 (201:1 ratio)
JOKER/Hartwig Lohmeyer/ullstein bild // Getty Images
#89. Andrew Anagnost (Autodesk Inc.)
- 2022 salary: $22.1 million
- Median worker pay: $137,042 (161:1 ratio)
Coolcaesar at en.wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons
#88. Thomas Reeg (Caesars Entertainment Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $22.6 million
- Median worker pay: $35,618 (634:1 ratio)
? CDA Productions (Las Vegas) Inc, 2003 // Getty Images
#87. David Henshall (Citrix Systems Inc.)
- 2020 salary: $22.6 million
- Median worker pay: $129,724 (174:1 ratio)
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#86. Michael Wirth (Chevron Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $22.6 million
- Median worker pay: $183,531 (123:1 ratio)
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#85. G. Sievert (T-Mobile US Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $22.6 million
- Median worker pay: $72,572 (312:1 ratio)
Michael Gonzalez // Getty Images
#84. Jeffrey Storey (Lumen Technologies Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $22.7 million
- Median worker pay: $75,984 (298:1 ratio)
Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock
#83. H. Culp Jr. (General Electric Co.)
- 2021 salary: $22.7 million
- Median worker pay: $55,064 (412:1 ratio)
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#82. Joseph Gorder (Valero Energy Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $22.7 million
- Median worker pay: $198,219 (114:1 ratio)
Tada Images // Shutterstock
#80. Terrence Duffy (CME Group Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $22.9 million
- Median worker pay: $153,565 (150:1 ratio)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc // Getty Images
#79. Robert Thomson (News Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $23.0 million
- Median worker pay: $68,984 (334:1 ratio)
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal // Getty Images
#78. Julie Sweet (Accenture Plc)
- 2021 salary: $23.1 million
- Median worker pay: $48,770 (473:1 ratio)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Yahoo // Getty Images
#77. Evan Greenberg (Chubb Limited)
- 2021 salary: $23.2 million
- Median worker pay: $71,894 (322:1 ratio)
Wang Ying/Xinhua // Getty Images
#75. Charles Meyers (Equinix Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $23.2 million
- Median worker pay: $122,075 (190:1 ratio)
Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Digital First Media/The Mercury News // Getty Images
#74. Christopher Nassetta (Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $23.3 million
- Median worker pay: $36,915 (631:1 ratio)
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#73. Gregory Hayes (Raytheon Technologies Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $23.3 million
- Median worker pay: $112,078 (208:1 ratio)
Riccardo Savi // Getty Images for Concordia Summit // Getty Images
#72. Jeffrey Sloan (Global Payments Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $23.3 million
- Median worker pay: $56,202 (415:1 ratio)
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#70. Juan Luciano (Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.)
- 2021 salary: $23.5 million
- Median worker pay: $81,320 (290:1 ratio)
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post // Getty Images
#69. Phebe Novakovic (General Dynamics Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $23.6 million
- Median worker pay: $92,585 (254:1 ratio)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images
#68. Darren Woods (Exxon Mobil Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $23.6 million
- Median worker pay: $189,082 (125:1 ratio)
Mark Schiefelbein/Pool // Getty Images
#67. Jeffrey Miller (Halliburton Co.)
- 2021 salary: $23.6 million
- Median worker pay: $81,076 (291:1 ratio)
Brandon Bell // Getty Images
#66. Brian Moynihan (Bank of America Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $23.7 million
- Median worker pay: $102,497 (232:1 ratio)
John Lamparski // Getty Images
#65. Jen-Hsun Huang (NVIDIA Corp.)
- 2022 salary: $23.7 million
- Median worker pay: $217,542 (109:1 ratio)
SAM YEH/AFP // Getty Images
#64. Ryan Lance (ConocoPhillips)
- 2021 salary: $23.9 million
- Median worker pay: $179,428 (133:1 ratio)
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#63. David Taylor (The Procter & Gamble Co.)
- 2021 salary: $23.9 million
- Median worker pay: $69,671 (343:1 ratio)
Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Procter & Gamble // Getty Images
#62. Richard Gonzalez (AbbVie Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $23.9 million
- Median worker pay: $149,662 (160:1 ratio)
Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#61. Donald Umpleby III (Caterpillar Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.3 million
- Median worker pay: $51,102 (475:1 ratio)
Cineberg // Shutterstock
#60. Albert Bourla (Pfizer Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.4 million
- Median worker pay: $92,986 (262:1 ratio)
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#59. Jeffrey Martin (Sempra Energy)
- 2021 salary: $24.7 million
- Median worker pay: $137,800 (179:1 ratio)
Bfriedl // Wikimedia Commons
#58. John Stankey (AT&T Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.8 million
- Median worker pay: $107,570 (231:1 ratio)
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York // Getty Images
#57. James Fitterling (Dow Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.9 million
- Median worker pay: $95,607 (260:1 ratio)
Spencer Platt // Getty Images
#56. James Quincey (The Coca-Cola Co.)
- 2021 salary: $24.9 million
- Median worker pay: $13,894 (1,791:1 ratio)
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images
#55. Hamid Moghadam (Prologis Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.9 million
- Median worker pay: $114,183 (218:1 ratio)
Kimberly White/Getty Images for PARS EQUALITY CENTER // Getty Images
#54. Robert Ford (Abbott Laboratories)
- 2021 salary: $24.9 million
- Median worker pay: $97,952 (254:1 ratio)
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP // Getty Images
#53. Sasan Goodarzi (Intuit Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $24.9 million
- Median worker pay: $176,342 (141:1 ratio)
Intuit Corp. // Wikimedia Commons
#52. Gary Norcross (Fidelity National Information Services Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.0 million
- Median worker pay: $64,135 (390:1 ratio)
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#51. Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron Technology Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.3 million
- Median worker pay: $64,827 (391:1 ratio)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images
#50. James Robo (NextEra Energy Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.3 million
- Median worker pay: $132,798 (191:1 ratio)
R.Danyliuk // Shutterstock
#49. Sharmistha Dubey (Match Group Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.4 million
- Median worker pay: $106,881 (238:1 ratio)
Match Group // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Charles Robbins (Cisco Systems Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.4 million
- Median worker pay: $124,806 (204:1 ratio)
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#47. Ramon Laguarta (PepsiCo Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $25.5 million
- Median worker pay: $52,297 (488:1 ratio)
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images
#45. C. McMillon (Walmart Inc.)
- 2022 salary: $25.7 million
- Median worker pay: $25,335 (1,013:1 ratio)
Rick T. Wilking // Getty Images
#44. Darius Adamczyk (Honeywell International Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $26.1 million
- Median worker pay: $75,529 (346:1 ratio)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI // Getty Images
#43. Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson)
- 2022 salary: $26.7 million
- Median worker pay: $90,000 (297:1 ratio)
JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images
#42. David Gibbs (Yum! Brands Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $27.6 million
- Median worker pay: $13,082 (2,108:1 ratio)
Joe Raedle // Getty Images
#40. Lachlan Murdoch (Fox Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $27.7 million
- Median worker pay: $80,732 (343:1 ratio)
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#39. Rosalind Brewer (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $28.3 million
- Median worker pay: $26,255 (1,084:1 ratio)
JASON REDMOND/AFP // Getty Images
#38. Marc Benioff (Salesforce Inc.)
- 2022 salary: $28.6 million
- Median worker pay: $181,612 (157:1 ratio)
Roy Rochlin // Getty Images
#37. Ari Bousbib (IQVIA Holdings Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $28.6 million
- Median worker pay: $139,803 (205:1 ratio)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#35. Mary Barra (General Motors Co.)
- 2021 salary: $29.1 million
- Median worker pay: $69,433 (420:1 ratio)
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#34. Lisa Su (Advanced Micro Devices Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $29.5 million
- Median worker pay: $128,263 (230:1 ratio)
Victor Moussa // Shutterstock
#33. Parag Agrawal (Twitter Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $30.4 million
- Median worker pay: $232,626 (130:1 ratio)
Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images
#32. David Auld (D.R. Horton Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $30.6 million
- Median worker pay: $107,880 (284:1 ratio)
Canva
#31. Vincent Roche (Analog Devices Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $30.8 million
- Median worker pay: $46,141 (668:1 ratio)
Brian Lawless/PA Images // Getty Images
#30. Alfred Kelly Jr. (Visa Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $30.9 million
- Median worker pay: $146,420 (211:1 ratio)
Michael Kovac // Getty Images
#29. Robert G. Goldstein (Las Vegas Sands Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $31.2 million
- Median worker pay: $35,879 (866:1 ratio)
Jun Sato/WireImage // Getty Images
#28. Stephen Angel (Linde Plc)
- 2021 salary: $31.4 million
- Median worker pay: $40,659 (773:1 ratio)
picture alliance // Getty Images
#27. Ernie Herrman (The TJX Companies Inc.)
- 2022 salary: $31.8 million
- Median worker pay: $14,139 (2,249:1 ratio)
Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images
#26. Daniel Schulman (PayPal Holdings Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $32.1 million
- Median worker pay: $83,905 (382:1 ratio)
Michael Loccisano // Getty Images
#25. Robert Chapek (The Walt Disney Co.)
- 2021 salary: $32.5 million
- Median worker pay: $50,430 (644:1 ratio)
Gerardo Mora // Getty Images
#24. Laurence Fink (BlackRock Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $32.6 million
- Median worker pay: $164,492 (198:1 ratio)
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images
#23. John Donahoe II (NIKE Inc.)
- 2021 salary: $32.9 million
- Median worker pay: $36,077 (913:1 ratio)
Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images
#22. Brian Roberts (Comcast Corp.)
- 2021 salary: $34.0 million
- Median worker pay: $83,840 (405:1 ratio)
Joshua Rainey Photography // Shutterstock
#20. James Gorman (Morgan Stanley)