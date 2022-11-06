The Caledonia Gallery opens with a focus on local art

Jay L. Howard and Clare and Josh O’Brien opened The Caledonia Gallery on Oct. 28 at 115 E. Main St. in downtown Caledonia, Minn., with a focus on local art.

The new art gallery sells signed limited-edition prints, original paintings by area artists, sculptures and soon will carry consigned estate jewelry.

“I’d like to fill this place with art by artists within a 50-mile radius,” Howard said.

Howard and the O’Briens began renovating the building about 1½ years ago and are still renovating its second floor, where the O’Briens will live. The building was constructed from 1862 to 1875 and still has its original limestone walls, oak flooring and tin ceiling. It’s best known as the former Bubbers Jewelry building.

At least three additions were built onto the rear of the building over the years. The additions were deteriorating and were removed and replaced with a new addition, Howard said.

The gallery’s artwork is displayed in the original building and in the new addition.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and at other times by appointment. The gallery’s grand opening celebration will be on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Space in the building can be rented for small events for up to 16 people, said Howard, who has experience in renovating historic buildings, building resorts and being an executive in manufacturing companies in the appliance and luxury motorcoach industries.

For more information, call Howard at 541-913-1475 or visit www.caledoniagallery.com or Facebook.

The Caribou Coffee chain will open a new Caribou Cabin drive-thru and walk-up location on Tuesday in Suite 100 at 3025 S. Kinney Coulee Road, near the road’s intersection with Highway 16 in Onalaska. It’s in the same three-unit building where a Mattress Firm store opened Oct. 14 and where a Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant is planned.

The new Caribou Cabin will sell coffee drinks and other beverages, as well as food items such as breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks. Hours will be 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Caribou Coffee says the grand opening celebration will feature special offers Friday. And for every transaction on grand opening weekend (next Saturday and Sunday), it will donate $1 to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA’s adaptive and inclusive programs.

ViaroHealth, a La Crosse-based health services provider, said last week that it will open a new ViaroCare primary care clinic soon at 230 Pine St. in downtown La Crosse.

The clinic plans to have a “soft” opening in December for businesses that contract for its health services, and to open to the public by the end of January. The clinic will be in

commercial space on the first level of the Pine Street Ramp building in downtown La Crosse. The 6,200-square-foot facility houses eight exam rooms, a procedure room and specialty offices for behavioral health, and other therapeutics such as physical therapy and massage.

The new $2.5 million clinic will provide primary and episodic care, with referral as necessary to local health care organizations for specialty care.

“We’re delivering wellness in powerful and personal ways and creating a model of whole health that supports workforces and individuals’ lives for the better, said Teresa Pulvermacher, president of ViaroCare.

ViaroHealth said it is already integrating business health service options for small and large businesses across Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota, in preparation for the clinic opening. ViaroHealth is part of The Weber Group, a La Crosse-based development, hospitality and healthcare company.

For more information about ViaroHealth, call 608-668-2103 or visit www.viarohealth.com.

The Dairy Queen restaurant at 603 Esch Drive in Caledonia, Minn., closed in late September. And the property is listed for sale with Kelly Meyer of Keller Williams Premier Realty in Caledonia, with an asking price of $290,000.

Officials at Fourteen Foods, the Eden Prairie, Minn.-based franchisee that operates more than 230 Dairy Queens, didn’t respond to my inquiries as to why it closed the Caledonia restaurant.

Kimberly Cook Master Groomer will open Monday at 2410 State Road, in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse. Hours are by appointment.

Owner Kimberly Cook said the new business will provide a wide range of grooming services for small dogs, such as full grooms, baths and fluffs, nail trims and hand drying. It’s an important step toward realizing her goal of owning and operating her own business, Cook said, adding that as the business grows, she hopes to offer luxury pet supplies.

Cook began her pet grooming career in 1997 and said she has won many awards at national and international competitions. She also has achieved international certified master groomer status from International Professional Groomers Inc.

For the past five-plus years, Cook worked at La Crescent Animal Care in La Crescent.

For more information, visit Kimberly Cook Master Groomer’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

You may have noticed that the former Pier 1 Imports store building at 3616 State Road 157 on the far North Side of La Crosse was being demolished last week.

As I mentioned in my May 15 column, the Discount Tire chain plans to open a store next spring at that site, according to a company spokeswoman. She said the Pier 1 Imports store that closed in September 2020 would be razed to make way for the new building.

A Discount Tire spokesperson wasn’t available last week for an update on the company’s timetable for opening the new La Crosse store.