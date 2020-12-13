The Farmhouse Eatery and Gifts owners look forward to post-pandemic times

Since the governor ordered the four-week pause on Nov. 18, Hauser said, she and her daughter have used their indoor dining area to display gift items that are discounted in price by at least 50 percent. The restaurant occupies the first floor of the two-story house that the business occupies, while the second floor is the gift shop area.

“I think probably every small business would say” it’s been a difficult year, Cordes said. “We’re grateful for all of the people who have come out to support our business.

“Our (food) carry-outs have been going very well” and have exceeded her expectations, Cordes said. “People are used to carry-out (food) now. And many people want to do carry-out to support restaurant businesses.”

Once a coronavirus vaccine is widely available, Cordes said, “I think things will go back to semi-normal.”

Hauser, Cordes and their husbands, Jake Hauser and Eric “Buck” Cordes, bought the house that houses the business about 16 years ago.

The two couples opened the gift shop part of the business there in December 2004, and the restaurant in March 2005.