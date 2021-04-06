The Latest: India could resume vaccine exports by June

Gianforte received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine Thursday.

———

SAN FRANCISCO — California will allow professional sports and other indoor events to resume April 15.

On that date, venues will be permitted to have live audiences with strict capacity limits. Larger private gatherings indoors will be allowed, too.

More people will be allowed inside if they show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test. But some performance venues say the attendance caps won’t financially work for them.

The move comes as some states are seeing coronavirus infections surge. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration believes it is safe to reopen since case rates are lower in California and vaccinations are increasing.

———

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appointed a former diplomat and humanitarian aid chief to be a special envoy for U.S. coronavirus vaccine and prevention efforts.

Gayle Smith will be charged with overseeing U.S. programs to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks, including COVID-19, abroad.