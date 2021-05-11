The Latest: S.C. gov orders opt out for child mask wearing

The state said 49,016 vaccine doses were administered in Nebraska last week. That continues the steady decline seen in recent weeks when roughly 70,000 and 93,000 doses were administered. The latest weekly total of vaccine doses is less than one-quarter of the mid-April peak of 211,057 doses in a single week.

Health officials said 49.9% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has now been vaccinated and 1.55 million doses have been administered statewide since December. But demand for the shots has weakened across the state.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — State officials say Rhode Island expects to start offering Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to children ages 12 to 15 later this week now that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized its use for that age group.

Tuesday’s announcement came during a news conference at Rhode Island Hospital to celebrate the fact that more than 1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state.

Officials said eligible children, with parental consent, would be able to sign up for a shot at the state’s current vaccination sites later Tuesday. There are also plans to bring vaccination clinics to schools, officials said.

“We are so excited that we can expand to this younger age,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health.

