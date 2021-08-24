The Latest: School outbreaks force switch to hybrid models

ATLANTA — A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly increasing coronavirus infections.

The setbacks in mostly small, rural districts that were among the first to go back are dampening hopes for a sustained, widespread return to classrooms after two years of schooling disrupted by the pandemic. More than 80 school districts or charter networks have closed or delayed in-person schooling. That’s happened for at least one entire school in more than a dozen states. Others have sent home entire grade levels or asked half of their students to stay home on hybrid schedules.

In Georgia, in-person classes are on hold in more than 20 districts that started the school year without mask requirements. Some superintendents say the virus appeared to be spreading in schools before they sent students home.

“We just couldn’t manage it with that much staff out, having to cover classes and the spread so rapid,” said Eddie Morris, superintendent of the 1,050-student Johnson County district in Georgia. With 40% of students in quarantine or isolation, the district shifted last week to online instruction until Sept. 13.

———

