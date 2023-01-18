 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

The supply chain is still facing bottlenecks. Here's how manufacturers are responding

  • 0

Some auto-repair shops are facing supply chain issues when it comes to getting certain parts and that means drivers could be without their cars for months.

Here's how manufacturers are responding to the continued supply chain bottlenecks, according to manufacturing partner Get It Made.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should think twice about donating in the checkout line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News