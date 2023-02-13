This is not your typical retail space.

Instead of shelves filled with merchandise, there are scores of 75-gallon aquariums stocked with Mandarin goby, purple firefish and royal gramma. Some hold critters like hermit crabs, snails and sea stars, while others are reserved for growing aquatic plants.

There are also tubs filled with circulating water used to grow colorful stands of coral with names like orange Montipora digitata, strawberry limeade acropora and blue tip staghorn.

And while some of the aquatic inventory at Big Kahuna Tropical Fish is sold to customers in south-central Wisconsin, the vast majority is shipped to aquarists throughout the country. The business model is what has allowed owner Jon Healy to recover from the 2008 recession and expand his company into 20,000 square feet of space at 1010 Stewart St.

Instead of a splashy store front, the new retail space that just opened is at the back of the building, with a side entrance through a nondescript windowless door. But when opened, it brings visitors into a 70-degree environment where the 18 tanks in each of the five, 1,500-gallon systems are kept at 78 degrees.

“It wasn’t really built for retail. We just wanted something where we could sell high-quality livestock,” Healy said during a tour. “That’s our goal with this room.”

The facility is divided into two sections. That’s because Healy bought the 30,000-square-foot building in 2019 after outgrowing his 2,000-square-foot facility in Verona. He initially used the 13,000-square-foot front section of the building for his tanks, warehouse and fulfillment center, while two other automotive businesses occupied the remainder of the building. But when the tenant in the back of the building left, Healy took another step with his growing business and turned the 7,000-square-foot space into a retail and livestock space.

The centerpiece of the $600,000 project, which included new flooring and a new heating and ventilation system, is the tank farm that is supplied water treated via reverse osmosis from two 750-gallon storage tanks, one for freshwater, the other for saltwater fish, plants and critters. There are racks filled with plastic plants, tank accessories, statues, pumps, filters and hoses, along with food. A small room holds a series of tanks used to nurse sick fish back to health, and the coral farm, now located at the front of the building, will soon move to the retail space.

“I feel the internet is the future,” Healy said. “There’s a big market for this stuff.”

More than fish

The coral operation is also impressive and unique.

Using two, 500-gallon systems that circulate 7,200 gallons of water an hour, LED and blue actinic lights that can better penetrate the water hang above the tanks and can account for up to 80% of the coral’s growth. But coral also need nutrients, which are supplied from the waste of fish that inhabit the coral tanks, the same concept used to grow vegetables on an aquaponics farm. Fragments of coral are cut from mother coral and then placed on underwater racks. Depending on the species, it can take anywhere from six months to three years to grow coral large enough so that another fragment can be cut from it without killing it.

“They need food, and we feed our fish heavily and, their waste feeds the coral,” said Tyler Walhovd, 33, Big Kahuna’s general manager. “Their demands are pretty high.”

Come spring, Healy plans to bring in koi and other pond fish and accessories, and he also wants to begin having classes, since he now has the space. Healy has three full-time technicians who provide aquarium maintenance for about 200 customers in southern Wisconsin, and has a warehouse and shipping facility in the building where his staff blends and packages its own line of food products and ships out equipment and aquarium accessories.

Customers nationwide

But the primary reason for the massive tank farm is to keep up with demand from his customers around the country and to expand the varieties of fish, critters, coral and plants. One of the keys to the operation is making sure fish are properly acclimated to their new environments. Some fish are raised locally by breeders or are born in the store, while most freshwater fish come from farms in Florida. But most of the saltwater fish are harvested from the wild in Bali, Manila, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and other parts of Southeast Asia.

Most of the fish that arrive at Big Kahuna come in a sealed plastic bag filled with about a quart of water and pure oxygen. Once an overnight shipment arrives at the store, each bag, which typically only holds one fish, is placed in a tank for about 30 minutes to bring the water in the bag up to the temperature of the water in the tank. The fish are then released from the bag and are quarantined for 30 days.

“A week ago that fish was in the ocean,” said Walhovd. “So when we bring it in we have to get it used to living in an aquarium, used to eating the prepared foods and used to being around fish they would never see in their lifetime if they were in the ocean.”

When Walhovd began working for Healy in 2011 in the Verona warehouse, the company was primarily focused on tank maintenance services and had only a single 90-gallon aquarium. Healy, 53, grew up in California and learned the business from his father before moving to the Midwest and launching his own stores in 1994. By 2007, Healy had two tropical fish stores in Madison and one in Waukesha and more than 25 employees. But when the 2008 recession hit, Healy was forced to liquidate and go back to a one-man operation of taking care of tanks for homeowners and businesses.

Maintenance, 70% of which is for commercial clients and 30% for residential, now accounts for about one-third of Big Kahuna’s revenues, with the other two-thirds evenly split between livestock and food sales.

“We love Madison. It has a good customer base and it is a good place for a business,” Healy said. “But let’s face it, even if we cleaned every fish tank in Madison and sold fish to everybody in Madison, the ceiling is pretty low. The internet is pretty great. It’s 24 hours.”

