spotlight

These are the 100 richest people in the world

Business Insider reports that billionaire Elon Musk has lost about $100 billion this year, the largest one year drop ever reported by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Tesla, SpaceX and now Twitter CEO's net worth reached its lowest point in 2022 on November 22. Musk's net worth, which p…

To learn about the wealthiest people in the world, Stacker compiled net worth data from Forbes' Billionaires List as of Nov. 9, 2022.