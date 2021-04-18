Tom Still: Attracting ‘smart money’ from elsewhere will help Wisconsin companies grow

For a Wisconsin startup to grow and remain in Wisconsin — creating jobs, tax base and overall economic value — it may often need multiple investment rounds. That usually isn’t accomplished in Wisconsin alone, but through informal investment syndicates that may extend well beyond the state’s borders.

Some companies can do that largely on their own, as Madison-based Fetch Rewards demonstrated in raising a $210 million round that built on previous investment in its unique grocery rewards platform. Fetch Rewards raised a bit of its money over time in Wisconsin, but the vast majority came from outside. Fortunately, the company is staying in Wisconsin, but many others like them can be compelled by their investors to follow the money.

The creation of a state-backed fund of funds will help to combat that problem in Wisconsin because it would use “OPM” — other people’s money — to build on ideas, technologies and companies based here. Perhaps a better acronym is OPSM — other people’s smart money — because investors who may be attracted to already smart Wisconsin deals are seasoned veterans who know how to size up deals and help a young company reach its potential.