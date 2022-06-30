Too much inventory and debt forcing owners of Saris Cycling Group to sell the company

Increased demand during the pandemic followed by a precipitous drop in sales and excess inventory is forcing a Fitchburg company to sell its business.

Saris Cycling Group has filed an alternative to bankruptcy that consolidates its debt, keeps its 132 employees in place but which will likely lead to the sale of the company in the next two months, according to Michael S. Polsky, a Milwaukee lawyer, who is acting as the court-appointed receiver in the matter.

Saris, which sells trainers for cyclists, racks, maintenance equipment and invests in bike parks around the world, has filed in Dane County Circuit Court what is referred to as a "voluntary assignment for the benefit of creditors" proceeding pursuant to Chapter 128, a state statute but not a federal bankruptcy filing.

Bids to purchase the company as a going concern will be solicited as part of the Chapter 128 process with the winning bid to be determined by the court, likely in the next 60 days, Polsky said.

“We are planning to continue business as usual and plan to keep employees in place throughout the court supervised process," Polsky said in a press release. "In addition, we are working closely with Saris’ lender and have funding in place for payroll and operating expenses during the Chapter 128 process.”

Based at 5253 Verona Road, Saris has an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and warehouse but also ships orders from Ontario, Canada, and the Netherlands, according to its website.

The onset of COVID-19 and massive shutdowns in March 2020 meant an explosion of business for the fitness and outdoor industry and led Saris to experience an "incredible demand for its products." But in an effort to satisfy demand in the face of extreme supply chain disruption, the company aggressively built inventory only to see sales plunge as the pandemic waned, Polsky said.

The resulting financial challenges led ownership to the conclusion that the business must be sold as a going concern to ensure its continued viability, Polsky said.

Saris founder Chris Fortune told Bicycle Retailer and Industry News on Wednesday that sales of bike infrastructure products and rack systems "are doing well" but that demand for its training products that serve the indoor market "dried up" this past spring.

"We are like a twin-engine plane when one engine dies ... it's all connected corporately, we can't separate out the trainer business," Fortune told BRAIN. "We have almost four times as much inventory as a year ago, primarily on our training product. Business was amazing in 20 and 21, then inventory filled up in all the channels everywhere, domestically and internationally on indoor training products."

In an April 2020 Wisconsin State Journal story, Fortune said his company had just hired 10 people to keep up with demand and would have about 180 employees.

In the 80,000-square-foot factory, masked workers were bending aluminum, machining steel and assembling parts into bike racks and stationary trainers that allow people to ride their bikes indoors.

"We might as well," Carlos Gonzalez, who was busy assembling the company's top-end H3 trainers, said at the time. "We don't know what's going to happen in the future, but right now we've got to take advantage of it."

Saris was founded in 1974 as Graber Manufacturing, a company that manufactured a rack systems for the roofs and trunks of cars. When Fortune and his wife, Sara, bought Graber in 1989, the manufacturer of bicycle racks was facing troubled times. The company's previous owners were headed toward retirement and had put little emphasis on marketing or new product development for several years.

The Fortunes moved quickly to improve the business and introduced nearly a dozen new products including the radically designed, aerodynamic roof rack, the Saris. As a result of the new products and improved marketing, Saris sales doubled to $6.5 million and employment rose to 75 people from 27 at the headquarters and plant. Over the years the company has focused on trunk racks and in 1996 introduced the Bones Rack, an alternative to roof racks and which can mount to virtually any vehicle and hold up to three bikes.

The company later added indoor training equipment which allows a rider to use their own bike indoors on a stationary device, roller or platform. Those products can range in price from $219 to $1,200 according to the Saris website.

The company also makes rack systems that can be used in bike rooms located in office or apartment buildings and makes work stands that can be found along bike paths and include tools for bike maintenance. In 2020, Saris introduced an electric-assist cargo bike with a single large wheel in the back and two smaller ones under the front cargo bin and which can carry up to 600 pounds, not including the rider.

