Tree Huggers Co-op North store to hold grand opening celebration Saturday

The city’s second Tree Huggers Co-op store is selling lots of CBD (cannabidiol) products, growing industrial hemp indoors and will celebrate its grand opening Saturday.

“It’s gone great” since the Tree Huggers Co-op North store opened Feb. 8 at 1605 Rose St., said Dillon Beyer, who with Brent Welch and Ryan Johnson owns the north store. “We’ve seen lots of new faces and people saying ‘This is cool.’ Being so close to the interstate, we get a lot of people who haven’t been going (regularly) to the downtown store.”

Welch and Sara Viner own the Tree Huggers Co-op store at 312 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse, which like the north store sells lots of CBD products along with many other things such as apparel, hats and gift items. Some of the apparel is made from industrial hemp.

Some of biggest-selling items at the north store include smokable hemp flower that’s grown by Tree Huggers Co-op, and CBD oil tinctures, topical creams, balms and edible items such as gummies and chocolate.

