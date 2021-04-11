Tree Huggers Co-op North store to hold grand opening celebration Saturday

The city’s second Tree Huggers Co-op store is selling lots of CBD (cannabidiol) products, growing industrial hemp indoors and will celebrate its grand opening Saturday.
“It’s gone great” since the Tree Huggers Co-op North store opened Feb. 8 at 1605 Rose St., said Dillon Beyer, who with Brent Welch and Ryan Johnson owns the north store. “We’ve seen lots of new faces and people saying ‘This is cool.’ Being so close to the interstate, we get a lot of people who haven’t been going (regularly) to the downtown store.”
Welch and Sara Viner own the Tree Huggers Co-op store at 312 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse, which like the north store sells lots of CBD products along with many other things such as apparel, hats and gift items. Some of the apparel is made from industrial hemp.
Some of biggest-selling items at the north store include smokable hemp flower that’s grown by Tree Huggers Co-op, and CBD oil tinctures, topical creams, balms and edible items such as gummies and chocolate.
Saturday’s grand opening – which will be from 1 to 6 p.m. – will feature free samples from vendors, the Fathead Steve’s food truck and live music including The Mayfield Experience and Gregg “Cheech” Hall in the north store’s parking lot. The store, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., also will have specials and giveaways.
The store occupies part of the former A-1 Glass Co. building. The glass business moved to 1236 Clinton St. a year ago.
Tree Huggers Co-op has grown industrial hemp indoors at its downtown location and at an outdoor plot out of town, to product smokable hemp flower that it sells. It has moved all of its indoor growing to the new, larger north location, and will expand production there, Beyer said.
“We saw the potential with hemp and knew the downtown space was not going to be large enough to execute our business plan and vision,” Beyer said of shifting indoor growing to the new north location and opening a retail store there. “The opportunity arose for the North Side facility. We thought it was a great space.”
All of the industrial hemp the business has grown so far has been for production of smokable hemp flower. “Right now, we’re just able to fill the demand for hemp flower,” Beyer said, adding that he hopes more products can be made from the co-op’s industrial hemp within a year as production increases.