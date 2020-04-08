Tribune expands Shop Local Now program to include gift certificates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In so many ways, our community has responded so proudly to the challenges this pandemic has inflicted. Every day we at the La Crosse Tribune are so pleased to share the stories of everyday heroes in our community. The community response and sense of unity have been overwhelming.

Local business and the local economy have been severely tested by the profound economic repercussions of social distancing, safer-at-home orders and mandated business closings. Local businesses are the linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever.

Toward further support, the La Crosse Tribune is pleased and proud to expand our existing Shop Local Now platform to include an important gift certificate program. Shop Local Now is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online business directory, and now, gift certificate marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local business a timely boost of support, while giving you, the consumer, flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce site. Importantly, this platform can support both open and temporarily closed business.

These local businesses need these important sales today to help them through this difficult time.