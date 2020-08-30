Tumstrum’s Treats Emporium at mall caters to the sweet tooth

Tod Wilson, who with his wife, Carol, owns the PopCon Shop in Valley View Mall, had been thinking for a few years about opening a second business in the mall that would sell sweets.
That idea became reality when the Wilson family opened Tumstrum’s Treats Emporium on Aug. 17 near the end of the mall food court, in the space formerly occupied by Carroll’s Popcorn & Frozen Yogurt.
Carroll’s opened in the mall in 2014 and closed when the mall temporarily closed March 18 because of Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. Although the mall reopened on May 22, its Carroll’s Popcorn & Frozen Yogurt location never reopened, and the Wilsons decided to lease the space for their new business.
Tumstrum’s sells a variety of frozen treats, such as soft-serve and ice cream novelties, as well as its own flavored popcorn, its own cotton candy, fountain soda pop, bottled craft soda pop and novelty and specialty candy.
It serves several flavors of Dole Whip soft-serve, as well as three other kinds of soft serve -- vanilla, chocolate and a featured flavor, the first being non-alcoholic butterscotch beer soft-serve.
There are eight flavors of Dole Whip, and Tumstrum’s will serve all of them on a rotating basis, five at a time, Wilson said.
Tumstrum’s soft-serve is available in cones, dishes, floats and sundaes. And Wilson plans to eventually serve shakes as well.
Tumstrum’s is managed by the Wilsons’ daughter, Liz, who had previously worked at Carroll’s Popcorn & Frozen Yogurt. Their son, Nate, manages the Wilsons’ second PopCon Shop, which opened last year in Wisconsin Dells.
“We’ve been happy with it,” Wilson said of Tumstrum’s business volume. “I think it will do fine. The food stuff has always interested me. I’ve always had an itch to do something like this.”
The Wilsons opened their PopCon shop in August 2017 in the mall. It sells pop culture items such as figures, novelty candy, craft soda pop, wall scrolls, posters, prints, jewelry, key chains, mugs and apparel. Before opening PopCon Shop, the Wilsons had operated their retail business under the Treasures name, in previous kiosk and storefront locations in the mall.
“I’m really optimistic (about Valley View Mall) in the mid-term and long-term,” although the mall faces challenges in the short term, Wilson said.
“We’re excited to have (Tumstrum’s) open,” said Jeff Odom, the mall’s general manager. “We’ve had a longstanding relationship (with the Wilsons) through their PopCon store and the other businesses they’ve had. This is a nice new addition.”
The Wilsons have about 10 employees between their two mall businesses, and some of them work at both locations. While Tod and Liz work full time at the mall, wife Carol has a full-time job as a production worker at the Kwik Trip commissary, which makes food items for that company’s convenience stores.
The Wilson family came up with the fictional Tumstrum’s name. “There’s a little bit of a feel of Willy Wonkaish,” Wilson said, referring to the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
“The Tumstrums are a fictional brother and sister that we created,” Wilson said of twins Thomas and Tessie Tumstrum. “One is sweet and the other is kind of more into the savory things, and they’re kind of always at loggerheads.”
Wilson said he enjoys having two businesses in the mall.
“The thing I enjoy most about both my businesses is making people happy,” he said. “People almost always come in here (to Tumstrum’s) with a smile on their face. We like to provide a fun family experience” at both businesses.
“I’m glad that it’s open,” Carol Wilson said of Tumstrum’s.
“This would never happen without Carol,” Tod Wilson said of Tumstrum’s. “Carol is the nuts-and-bolts person. I’ll come up with an idea, or Liz will, and Carol is the one who will figure out how to apply it and make it work.”
Colorful floats made with Dole soft-serve have been especially popular at Tumstrum’s. “The Mango Tajin float is our top seller right now,” Wilson said. “It’s a spicy float” made with habanero lime soda, mango-flavored Dole Whip, Tajin spice and mango pieces. It made its debut as a featured, temporary float. “But we’re already thinking it’s probably going to become a permanent menu item,” because of its popularity, Wilson said.
All of Tumstrum’s soft-serve is lactose-free and gluten-free, and its Dole Whip soft-serve also is vegan, Wilson said.
Tumstrum’s also makes and sells many flavors of popped popcorn, as well as cotton candy.
“We’ll have rotating (popcorn) flavors,” Wilson said. “There is a core of six to eight flavors that we’ll always have, like caramel corn, cheese corn and mixes. But there will be specialty ones” such as caramel apple popcorn that was being made last week.
The biggest-selling popcorn flavors have been caramel and a spicy cheddar flavor.
“The thing I enjoy most about both my businesses is making people happy. People almost always come in here (to Tumstrum’s) with a smile on their face."
Tod Wilson, coowner
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.