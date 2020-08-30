Tumstrum’s Treats Emporium at mall caters to the sweet tooth

The Wilsons have about 10 employees between their two mall businesses, and some of them work at both locations. While Tod and Liz work full time at the mall, wife Carol has a full-time job as a production worker at the Kwik Trip commissary, which makes food items for that company’s convenience stores.

The Wilson family came up with the fictional Tumstrum’s name. “There’s a little bit of a feel of Willy Wonkaish,” Wilson said, referring to the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

“The Tumstrums are a fictional brother and sister that we created,” Wilson said of twins Thomas and Tessie Tumstrum. “One is sweet and the other is kind of more into the savory things, and they’re kind of always at loggerheads.”

Wilson said he enjoys having two businesses in the mall.

“The thing I enjoy most about both my businesses is making people happy,” he said. “People almost always come in here (to Tumstrum’s) with a smile on their face. We like to provide a fun family experience” at both businesses.

“I’m glad that it’s open,” Carol Wilson said of Tumstrum’s.