Twitter revenue climbs to $1.2B, daily users grow 16%

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter posted quarterly earnings of $513 million days after it agreed to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk.
The social media company said Thursday that revenue rose 16% to $1.2 billion in the three months to March compared with the same period last year.
Twitter, based in San Francisco, reported an average of 229 million daily active users in the quarter, which was about 14 million more from a revised 214.7 million daily users in the previous quarter.
Twitter canceled a conference call with executives and industry analysts that usually accompanies its results, so there will be little further insight into the company's current financial condition.
"Given the pending acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, we will not be providing any forward looking guidance, and are withdrawing all previously provided goals and outlook," the company said.
Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was announced earlier this week and the deal is expected to close later this year.
Musk's purchase of Twitter is expected to close sometime this year. But before the deal is completed, shareholders will have to weigh in, as well as regulators in the U.S. and in countries where Twitter does business. So far though, few hurdles are expected, despite objections from some of Twitter's own employees, along with users who worry about Musk's stance on free speech and what it might mean for harassment and hate speech on the platform.
Musk, who also runs the electric car company Tesla, as well as SpaceX and other ventures, says he plans to take Twitter private. If he does, the company will no longer be beholden to shareholders or publicly report its financial results, which have been mixed at best since the company went public in 2013.
Twitter has struggled to consistently post profits as a public company while generating lackluster revenue growth compared to the two dominant forces in digital advertising, Google and Facebook.
On one hand, going private could give Twitter more room to experiment while focusing less on short-term profit and its stock price. On the other hand, even the world's richest man is likely to want the company to make money.
"I think there is nothing better for Twitter than Elon Musk buying it and ideally replacing the board, and also doubling down on investments into products and new revenue-generating sources," John Meyer, a technology entrepreneur and investor, told The Associated Press earlier this week.
Twitter users react to Elon Musk buying company for $44B
I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
I fear that twitter might be about to get even worse for anyone who isn't a privileged white man. Musk may think he's a "free speech" champion but his version (assuming he thinks it's fine to call a stranger who criticised him a paedo) will silence many.— Prof. Christina Pagel 🇺🇦 (@chrischirp) April 25, 2022
So, 200 million of us just send our complaints/issues to Elon Musk every day now? Such a relief to have one person to deal with for all that.— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 25, 2022
Damn, twitter auto correct is weird.— Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) April 25, 2022
I typed 'Ohio pizza is terrible' and it auto corrected to:
'Elon makes the bestest pizzas and is such a cool guy I swear he could play James Bond and he also went to space like WOOSH so in summary Elon is a man of contradictions.'
Weird.
If Elon Musk genuinely gets rid of all the spam bots and twitter armies (especially in India), I'm all for this takeover.— meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) April 25, 2022
Can't wait to see Trending topics becoming useful again!
Since this is probably the last day I can tweet this, can I just remind folks that Elon Musk is a union-busting billionaire who inherited money from his dad's apartheid-era emerald mines?— Rana Abdelhamid (@RanaForCongress) April 25, 2022
Tax the rich + unionize Twitter now!
It’s less about Elon Musk and more about why one single person has $44 billion to buy an app in the first place for me— Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) April 25, 2022
Freedom is the abundance of leaders, not the absence of them. Congrats @elonmusk 🥳— Composability T◎ly, 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) April 25, 2022
Live view of Elon Musk at Twitter’s headquarters tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/DNjZQ6DdIe— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) April 25, 2022
Remember like two weeks ago when Elon was like “tell me how to end world hunger and I’ll do it” and then he bought twitter for $44 billion instead— river butcher 🤠 (@rivbutcher) April 25, 2022
Elon walking into Twitter HQ tomorrow… 😎 pic.twitter.com/WfGK4JjGb6— Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) April 25, 2022
If you're wondering what @Twitter employees think, I can only speak for myself: It's a time of genuine discomfort & uncertainty.— Edward Perez (@eddie1perez) April 25, 2022
Most of us believe deeply that Twitter is much more than a tech platform; we have a deep responsibility to society. I hope our new owner gets that.
That’s too much money for twitter. It’s just words. U can’t even eat it— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) April 25, 2022
Kinda hoping Elon Musk does destroy Twitter so I can have my life back.— Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) April 25, 2022
I’m mainly looking forward to Elon Musk not making any really important changes to Twitter and everyone on both sides who was either freaked out about this or super insanely excited about it being disappointed.— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) April 25, 2022
Elon Musk told the United Nations he would give them $6 billion to end world hunger if they showed him a detailed plan of how they would use the money. They called his bluff and gave him their plan— and then they never got the money. Now he’s buying Twitter for $45 billion.— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 25, 2022
Older twitter users who have lived through geocities, web forums, livejournal, myspace, tumblr and twitter, finding out that it may be yet again time to change platforms pic.twitter.com/h5HAIrbwyn— Dwuff™ 🥐☕✨🇿🇦 (@Dwuff) April 25, 2022
My flight is delayed. @ElonMusk can you buy Air France next?— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 25, 2022
Or France; how much does France cost?
I’m not going anywhere. Should this place become more toxic, I pledge to strive even harder to lift up reason, science, compassion and the rule of law. The struggle against fascism, misinformation, and hate requires tough fighters. I hope you stay in the fight, right beside me.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 25, 2022
My take: you can't ruin Twitter, because Twitter was never good.— Pat Dennis (@patdennis) April 25, 2022
I stop scrolling, look up from my phone, and out the window. I see a complicated but beautiful world. It’s still going to be there no matter who owns Twitter. And we'll continue to find ways to live in it, talk about it, and share with each other our thoughts, fears, and dreams.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 25, 2022
pro tip: if you can afford to buy your own social media playpen, you can afford to stop whining about having to pay taxes— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 25, 2022
interested to see what "authenticating all humans" means in practice https://t.co/VlFjqGfZhl— Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 25, 2022
People will have good reasons for leaving. People will have good reasons for staying. Give folks the space and respect to make that decision for themselves. There's a lot of room here for different approaches. Don't make someone else's choice a judgment on yours.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 25, 2022
1. I encourage the left not to whine & complain about Twitter like the right has been whining & complaining about Twitter these past six years. It’s a private company. It can have whatever rules it wants. And you’re free to tweet or not.— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 25, 2022
2. I doubt Twitter will change.
Complaining on twitter about twitter is the most twitter thing ever! 😉— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 25, 2022
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter is hopefully going to put a lot of pressure on Facebook and other social media platforms to shed their censorship and election-interference regimes. Let's see an end to the censorship cartel and enjoy some competition again!— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 25, 2022
This is cool. I've been on Twitter for 13 years and have watched it gradually become more and more restrictive, biased, and censorious.— ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) April 25, 2022
Not to mention huge levels of spam and bot activity.
I'm confident this is a step in the right direction for freedom and fairness. https://t.co/6Kpc4qz7IT
elon bought Twitter faster than I can get a FOIA request approved— Stuff Journalists Like 📰✏️ (@JournalistsLike) April 25, 2022
Screw it I’m going back to MySpace— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) April 25, 2022
This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2022