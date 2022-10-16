Two rural Blair families open the Blair Meat Market

BLAIR, Wis. — Two rural Blair families, including one that raises beef and dairy cattle, are happy with sales so far at the Blair Meat Market processing and retail sales business that they opened in February in Blair.
“It’s gone exceptionally well,” said Michael Haarsma, who also is lead butcher at the Blair Meat Market at 650 W. Fourth St. He also is an emergency medical technician and firefighter. His wife, Jenna, also works at the meat market and also is a registered nurse.
Their partners in the meat market are Perry and Renee Kujak, who raise the cattle that the market’s beef comes from.
The market’s other meats come from livestock raised by other area farmers.
Some of its most popular meats are summer sausage, beef sticks, hot dogs and fresh beef and pork cuts such as steaks. Renee Kujak makes the market’s specialty products such as sausages, beef sticks, bologna and jerky.
The market also sells other locally produced items such as honey, maple syrup, AMPI cheese, lefse from Countryside Lefse and flowers from the Larkin Valley Greenhouse. “And in the summer, we had fresh produce from some local gardeners,” Renee Kujak said.
“We’re getting customers from all over, probably mostly from Trempealeau County,” Michael Haarsma said.
The Blair Meat Market offers both fresh and frozen meats. Each Friday, its meat case is restocked with fresh, never-frozen beef and pork products that were cut and packaged the day before. The business also does custom processing for area farmers.
This fall, the market also will process deer trim for area hunters, providing them with such venison products as bologna, summer sausage, meat sticks, hot dogs and jerky.
Sometime in the near future, Michael Haarsma said, the market also will begin wholesaling products to businesses such as grocery and convenience stores, bars and restaurants.
The Kujaks and the Haarsmas are longtime friends and thought long and hard about going into the meat processing and retailing business before having their building constructed.
“Back when COVID hit, we had 80 fat steers and nowhere to go when everything shut down,” Renee Kujak said, explaining why she and her husband became interested in starting the Blair Meat Market.
The Kujaks had traditionally sold their beef cattle at local sales barns as an all-natural product, Renee Kujak said, adding that she and her husband don’t use growth hormones for their livestock and use their own home-grown feed.
But with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, a number of large meat processing plants shut down after some of their employees contracted COVID.
“So we put a post on Facebook and sold all of those (80) animals and booked them at other local processing places and had a lot of customers wanting to continue to buy our beef,” Renee Kujak said. “So as that happened, we realized that we either needed to reserve spots way in advance, because the other businesses were so busy, or build our own. And we decided to build our own.”
From left, Michael Haarsma, his wife Jenna Haarsma, Renee Kujak and her husband (not pictured) Perry Kujak own the Blair Meat Market, which opened in February at 650 W. Fourth St. in Blair, Wis. The market's beef comes from cattle raised on the Kujaks' farm near Blair.
From left, Renee Kujak, her husband Perry Kujak (not pictured), Jenna Haarsma and her husband Michael Haarsma opened their new Blair Meat Market in February at 650 W. Fourth St. in Blair. The new meat processing and retail business is at the corner of highways 95 and 53, across from Kwik Trip.