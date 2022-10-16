Two rural Blair families open the Blair Meat Market

BLAIR MEAT MARKET

WHAT: A meat processing and retail sales business owned by Perry and Renee Kujak, who also are beef and dairy farmers; and by their friends Michael and Jenna Haarsma.

WHERE: 650 W. Fourth St. in Blair, Wis. It’s in a new building at the corner of highways 95 and 53, across from Kwik Trip.

HOURS: The meat market is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

MORE INFO: Call 608-989-2510 or visit theblairmeatmarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.