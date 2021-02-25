U.S. pizza sales, booming in pandemic, start to slow

Ann Arbor-based Domino’s said its same-store sales were up 11% in the October-December period. That was short of Wall Street’s forecasts, and below the 17.5% growth the company saw in the third quarter and the 16% growth it saw in the second quarter.

For the full year, Domino's U.S. same-store sales were up 11.5%, well ahead of the 3.2% growth they saw in 2019. But this year, analysts expect they will rise just 1% as sales tumble from their pandemic highs.

Domino's shares dropped 8% to $334.32 in midday trading Thursday. Papa John's shares fell 16% to $86.10.

Allison said the lack of federal stimulus checks impacted demand in the fourth quarter, and the resurgent virus hurt carryout orders. But he also acknowledged that many independent restaurants, which weren’t emphasizing delivery before the pandemic, are now stronger competitors.

“They jumped with both feet into delivery to stay alive,” Allison said in a conference call with investors.

Pizza delivery is also facing a challenge from big chains. McDonald's says its U.S. delivery demand doubled in 2020. Taco Bell also saw higher delivery sales last year.