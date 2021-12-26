 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
alert special report

Undaunted by omicron: Holiday shoppers set records in December

  • 0

CNN's Kate Bolduan speaks with Moody's Chief Economist Mark Zandi about the potential impact the Omicron variant could have on the economy in 2022.

The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping.

Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in nearly two decades. Mastercard Spending Pulse, which tracks all kinds of payments, including cash and debit cards, reported Sunday that holiday sales had risen 8.5% from a year earlier, the biggest annual gain in 17 years. Mastercard SpendingPulse had expected a 7.4% increase.

The results, which covered Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, were fueled by purchases of clothing and jewelry. Holiday sales were up 10.7% compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period. After omicron hit, some consumers shifted their spending to e-commerce, but sales stayed strong.

Full coverage:

Scroll on to see our our gift guides recycled for your after-Christmas bargain-hunting. Or maybe just a little something for yourself? Plug yourself into our interactive guide.

The ultimate 2021 holiday gift guide: Here's something for everyone on your list

22 best stocking stuffers for couples
Lifestyles
AP

22 best stocking stuffers for couples

  • Jackalyn Beck
  • Updated
  • 0

It can be hard to find stocking stuffers for couples. But there are tons of remarkable small gifts that can make Christmas memorable.

22 best affordable gifts for couples
Lifestyles
AP

22 best affordable gifts for couples

  • Jackalyn Beck
  • Updated
  • 0

If you’re shopping for a couple, giving a gift that two people will enjoy together may sound like it should be doubly expensive — but it doesn’t need to be.

5 of the best financial gifts for your grandkids
Smart Change: Personal Finance
spotlight

5 of the best financial gifts for your grandkids

  • David Rodeck, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
  • Updated
  • 0

What’s the best way to do give a financial gift? Cold, hard cash is an option but hardly one that pays off long term. Here are five better fin…

Gift ideas for new parents for under $30
Parenting
spotlight AP

Gift ideas for new parents for under $30

  • By Courtney Love, BestReviews
  • Updated
  • 0

What do new parents want and need? There are endless ideas. Here are seven gift ideas for new parents — all for under $30.

Best gifts for 16-year-olds

Best gifts for 16-year-olds

  • Heather Roy
  • Updated
  • 0

Whether they like sports, fashion or music, there’s something out there for the special 16-year-old in your life.

Gift ideas for the music-lover on your holiday shopping list
Music
spotlight

Gift ideas for the music-lover on your holiday shopping list

  • By MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Everyone likes music, right? Here are some outstanding record collections for lovers of rap, metal and pop, a pair of fascinating books and so…

Add these 11 books to your November reading list — or gift list
Entertainment
spotlight

Add these 11 books to your November reading list — or gift list

  • By Dorany Pineda, Los Angeles Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a roundup of books to look for this month — for your own reading list or your holiday gift list.

Holiday gift ideas: 6 children’s boxed book sets
Parenting
spotlight

Holiday gift ideas: 6 children’s boxed book sets

  • Nicole Maher, BookTrib.com
  • Updated
  • 0

From optimistic cats to traveling sisters to child inventors, these children’s series allow readers to create a bond with an array of differen…

10 random holiday gift ideas for people who have no idea where to start
Lifestyles
spotlight

10 random holiday gift ideas for people who have no idea where to start

  • By LEANNE ITALIE, AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Sometimes, gifting is a crap shoot. You dig around and hope for the best, and you just might come up with gold. Here's some serendipitous insp…

12 nonfiction books to add to your holiday gift list
Entertainment
spotlight

12 nonfiction books to add to your holiday gift list

  • By LEANNE ITALIE, AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Book sales have thrived during the pandemic. Come the holidays, some new nonfiction might hit your gifting sweet spots. Here's a sampling.

10 unique holiday gift ideas inspired by TikTok
Lifestyles
spotlight

10 unique holiday gift ideas inspired by TikTok

  • By LEANNE ITALIE, AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

TikTokMadeMeBuyIt? Look no further than TikTok and its pandemic-expanded ranks for unique holiday gifts, from the hot Halara athleisure dress …

The most popular Sesame Street toys you can buy online right now

The most popular Sesame Street toys you can buy online right now

  • Stefanie Hammond
  • Updated
  • 0

Whether you’re a fan from childhood or introducing your children to the series, take a look at this list of the most popular Sesame Street toys available.

6 ideas for gifts that are worth keeping — or even passing down
Lifestyles
spotlight

6 ideas for gifts that are worth keeping — or even passing down

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Here are some gifts that, besides amusing and delighting the receiver now, are meant to be cherished for years.

Best gifts for every aunt

Best gifts for every aunt

  • Lizzy Briskin
  • Updated
  • 0

Whether your aunt is into outdoor adventures or culinary experimentation or could just use a bit of relaxation in her life, these are the best gifts for anyone.

Best gifts for people with dementia

Best gifts for people with dementia

  • Courtney Love
  • Updated
  • 0

Whether you’re buying for a family member, friend or partner, it can feel challenging to find something that those living with dementia can find some joy from.

The best advent calendar gifts for adults

The best advent calendar gifts for adults

  • Courtney Love
  • Updated
  • 0

Whether you’re looking for a pre-stuffed calendar or ideas to fill your own, advent calendars are simple gifts that will sprinkle a daily dose of Christmas joy.

11 best gifts for teens
Lifestyles
AP

11 best gifts for teens

  • Jeffrey Harper
  • Updated
  • 0

Teens are easy to shop for if the shopper is in the same age group. For everyone else, choosing a gift they’ll love may be a challenge.

Best gifts for moms with toddlers
Lifestyles
AP

Best gifts for moms with toddlers

  • Esha Saxena
  • Updated
  • 0

If you're looking for some good gift ideas for the toddler moms in your life, it’s easy to find something that’s both special and functional.

Best “Gilmore Girls” gifts

Best “Gilmore Girls” gifts

  • Heather Roy
  • Updated
  • 0

There are some great “Gilmore Girls” gifts that they are sure to love. From candles to posters, these are the best “Gilmore Girls”-themed gifts you can buy.

Best gifts for 3-year-olds

Best gifts for 3-year-olds

  • Stefanie Hammond
  • Updated
  • 0

Three-year-olds are able to articulate likes and dislikes, work with toys that have moving parts, climb, run and do so much more than they could at age two.

12 best high-end gifts for couples
Lifestyles

12 best high-end gifts for couples

  • Lizzy Briskin, BestReviews
  • Updated
  • 0

From enthusiastic home cooks to adventure-seekers to wine lovers, there’s a thoughtful and practical gift that 's fit to spoil any couple on y…

12 best stocking stuffers for college students

12 best stocking stuffers for college students

  • Sian Babish
  • Updated
  • 0

Stockings are the perfect place to tuck in small wishlist items and essentials, ranging from electronics and gifts cards to kitchen gadgets and toiletries.

8 best gifts for piano players

8 best gifts for piano players

  • Courtney Love
  • Updated
  • 0

Here’s everything you need to know on how to give the perfect gift for the piano player in your life.

Best James Bond gifts

Best James Bond gifts

  • Anthony Marcusa
  • Updated
  • 0

With seven decades full of gadgets, guns, fast cars and nefarious villains, there's a gift for every James Bond fan out there.

Best Lord of the Rings gifts

Best Lord of the Rings gifts

  • Anthony Marcusa
  • Updated
  • 0

For Lord of the Rings fans in your life, these are the best gifts available.

8 coffee delivery subscriptions to try
Food and Cooking
spotlight

8 coffee delivery subscriptions to try

  • Anna Tingley, Variety
  • Updated
  • 0

Subscription services can be worth the money for avid coffee drinkers. Plus, a coffee subscription makes a thoughtful and personalized gift fo…

8 best high-end gifts for new parents

8 best high-end gifts for new parents

  • Kevin Luna
  • Updated
  • 0

If you know someone who is about to become a parent for the first time and want to help them have an excellent start, a great gift can make things easier.

Best gifts for Apple loyalists

Best gifts for Apple loyalists

  • Kevin Luna
  • Updated
  • 0

Apple supporters seem to be the more resolute crowd, so if you know someone who prefers to keep things in their life all-Apple, there are many great gift ideas

10 best budget gifts for coffee lovers

10 best budget gifts for coffee lovers

  • Sian Babish
  • Updated
  • 0

From handheld milk frothers to cold brew coffee makers, you’ll find a broad range of cheap gift-worthy gadgets and devices that coffee lovers will appreciate.

The best gifts for dogs that love playing fetch

The best gifts for dogs that love playing fetch

  • Courtney Love
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s important to assess which toys are suitable for your dog so that both you and your dog will enjoy them.

14 best stocking stuffers for dog lovers

14 best stocking stuffers for dog lovers

  • Anthony Marcusa
  • Updated
  • 0

Dogs in the house surely have earned a reward or two for being a good boy or girl, and there are treats, accessories and lots of toys that fit the bill.

The best math toy for kids

The best math toy for kids

  • Ashley Britten
  • Updated
  • 0

Our team of experts has selected the best math toys for kids out of dozens of options. Don't buy a math toy before reading these reviews.

Best budget gifts for moms

Best budget gifts for moms

  • Bryony Gilbey
  • Updated
  • 0

Mothers are very special people in our lives and whether you are celebrating her birthday or Mother’s Day or the holidays, it’s great to show them you care.

Best personalized dog gifts

Best personalized dog gifts

  • Courtney Love
  • Updated
  • 0

Here’s everything you need when searching for and choosing the best-personalized dog gifts, for both dog owners and their furry friends.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News