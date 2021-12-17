'Uniquely positioned': Bill Westrate ready to take on new decade as American Family CEO

If the last 10 years have reaffirmed anything for retiring American Family Insurance CEO Jack Salzwedel, it's how quickly markets can change.

But when CEO-elect Bill Westrate takes over come January, he will be "uniquely positioned" to adapt to the new and unforeseen market conditions of the coming decade, Salzwedel said, partly because Westrate has an extensive background in actuarial science.

Actuarial science uses math and statistics to assess risk in the fields of insurance and finance — an immensely useful discipline amid crises like the ongoing pandemic, Salzwedel said.

Salzwedel, who has led American Family since 2011, is departing early next year. He is leaving behind a legacy of innovation that Westrate said he plans to build upon — what analysts used to call a "sleepy, Midwestern" company has rapidly expanded across the U.S., and established a reputation for not only investing in businesses that address social issues, but fostering an inclusive workplace culture.

"It's weird because it's truly not my legacy," Salzwedel said. "It's a group of people that I've been able to leave. Our group will be known for tremendous business results."

Westrate brings with him almost three decades of actuarial expertise, being a graduate of Iowa-based Northwestern College.

He previously worked as an underwriting representative for Iowa-based IMT Insurance, and as an actuarial analyst for Allied Insurance Group in Nebraska.

In 1996, Westrate began his tenure with American Family Insurance, rising through the ranks until becoming enterprise president in 2017. In 2020, Westrate became the American Family CEO-elect.

On how to continue American Family's current growth, Westrate said his plan is to keep up what has been a series of mergers and acquisitions since 2012. He declined to go into specifics.

But Michigan-born Westrate said any decision would put customers at the fore.

Nine years ago, American Family bought Tennessee-based auto insurer The General.

American Family has since acquired Boston-based Homesite Insurance, as well as De Pere-based CONNECT, a home and automotive insurance company formerly known as Ameriprise. In 2018, Florida-based Main Street American Group Mutual Holdings merged with American Family.

Westrate said he will additionally pursue more opportunities to cement American Family's place as a venture capital hub, philanthropic powerhouse and people-centric business.

That's beside already owning the Spark building on Madison's East Side, home to startup coworking space Starting Block, the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact and DreamBank, a digital community center.

Of recent philanthropic efforts, the company said it would funnel $105 million over the next half-decade to organizations looking to close equity gaps. The money comes from American Family's Free to Dream program.

Internally, the firm raised its base wages to $20 an hour, and vowed last fall to increase the diversity of its teams up to 50% by 2024, among various other inclusivity initiatives.

There are also plans to add to the practice of hiring employees for positions that best suit their ambitions, Westrate said.

"I've been a beneficiary of that culture," said Westrate, adding that he likes to place bets on people, and see what they are capable of.

The one point of uncertainty that comes with the new role, Westrate said, is the emergence of new technologies. But embracing them is part of his ongoing journey as a leader, he said.

"We might not know where this company is going to be, but we jump when we need to jump," said Salzwedel, adding that he will still maintain a presence on American Family's board of directors upon retirement.

"That mindset around agility … this is something I've learned from Jack," Westrate said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0