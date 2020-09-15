Update: Noodles delays Onalaska opening to mid-October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Citing an increase in area coronavirus cases, and acknowledging that an employee has tested positive, a Noodles & Co. spokeswoman said Tuesday that Wednesday’s scheduled opening of the company’s new restaurant at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska has been delayed until sometime in mid-October.

“Right now the exact opening (date) is TBD,” Danielle Moore, director of communications for the Broomfield, Colo.-based restaurant chain, said in an email to the Tribune.

“The safety and well-being of our team members and guests is our top priority, and due to the recent COVID activity in the area, we have decided to delay the opening of our Onalaska location as a precautionary measure,” she said in a second email message, after the Tribune asked for the reason for the delay.

Later, Moore acknowledged that “A team member has tested positive and per our protocol the team member has been asked to quarantine until he or she is symptom-free and can provide proof of a negative test. As you mentioned, there is an increase of cases in the area and we felt delaying the opening was the right precaution to take at this time.

“When we do open, it will be with the same elevated safety measures that we have taken at all of our restaurants since the onset of COVID including industry-leading health and safety practices and a mandatory mask policy for team members and guests,” Moore said. “Additionally, guests at this location can enjoy convenient ways to order and pick up their meal with delivery, curbside, and quick pick-up options available.”

