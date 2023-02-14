WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for two years is slowing.

At the same time, Tuesday's consumer price report from the government showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy remain stubborn and are likely to keep inflation high well into this year.

The government said Tuesday that consumer prices rose 6.4% in January compared with 12 months earlier, down from 6.5% in December. It was the seventh straight year-over-year slowdown and well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June. Yet it remains far above the Federal Reserve's 2% annual inflation target.

And on a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.5% from December to January, much higher than the 0.1% rise from November to December. More expensive gas, food and clothing drove up inflation in January. Read the full story:

