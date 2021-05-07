US job growth slows sharply in sign of hiring struggles

“Well, it only took three months,” he said. “It happened so fast, people were caught off guard.”

Tamasi wants to hire 10 workers to add to his staff of about 114, which would give him a larger workforce than he had before the viral outbreak. He is quickly dusting off old contacts at state labor agencies and community colleges. But some candidates disappear after an interview or even after accepting a job, likely because they've been hired elsewhere. He is considering raising entry-level pay and accelerating pay raises for new workers to attract more applicants.

The drop in hiring suggests that the Federal Reserve is still months away from slowing its purchases of Treasurys and other bonds, which are intended to keep long-term interest rates low. Chair Jerome Powell has said that it would take “a string” of reports like the one for March to show that the economy was on track for a full recovery. Fed officials have signaled that they don't intend to raise their short-term benchmark rate until after 2023.

The extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits come on top of state payments that average about $320. The combined benefits mean that anyone earning less than $32,000 a year can receive more income from unemployment aid than from their previous jobs, according to economists at Bank of America.