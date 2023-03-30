WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy maintained its resilience from October through December despite rising interest rates, growing at a 2.6% annual pace, the government said Thursday in a slight downgrade from its previous estimate. But consumer spending, which drives most of the economy's growth, was revised sharply down.
A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation March 17 in Boston.
Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate last quarter.
The rise in the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — for the October-December quarter was down from the 3.2% growth rate from July through September. For all of 2022, the U.S. economy expanded 2.1%, down significantly from a robust 5.9% in 2021.
The report suggested that the economy was losing momentum at the end of 2022.
Consumer spending rose at a 1% annual rate last quarter, downgraded from a 1.4% increase in the government's previous estimate. It was the weakest quarterly gain in consumer spending since COVID-19 slammed the economy in the spring of 2020. Spending on physical goods, like appliances and furniture, which had initially surged as the economy rebounded from the pandemic recession, fell for a fourth straight quarter.
More than half of last quarter's growth came from businesses restocking their inventories, not an indication of underlying economic strength.
Most economists say they think growth is slowing sharply in the current January-March quarter, in part because the Federal Reserve has steadily raised interest rates in its drive to curb inflation.
The resulting surge in borrowing costs has walloped the housing industry and made it more expensive for consumers and businesses to spend and invest in major purchases. As a consequence, the economy is widely expected to slide into a recession later this year.
The central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate nine times over the past year. The Fed’s policymakers are betting that they can stick a so-called soft landing — slowing growth just enough to tame inflation without tipping the world’s biggest economy into recession.
Yet as higher loan costs spread through the economy, analysts are generally skeptical that the United States can avoid a downturn. The main point of debate is whether a recession will prove mild, with only minor damage to hiring and growth, or severe, with waves of layoffs.
The financial conditions that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 and Signature Bank two days later — the second- and third-biggest bank failures in U.S. history — are also expected to slow the economy. Banks are likely to impose stricter conditions on loans, which help fuel economic growth, to conserve cash to meet withdrawals from jittery depositors.
“The economy ended 2022 with marginally less momentum,'' Oren Klachkin and Ryan Sweet of Oxford Economics wrote in a research note. ”Looking ahead, the economy will face the full brunt of tighter credit conditions and Fed policy this year, and inflation is set to stay above its historical trend."
They added: "We expect a recession to hit in the second half of 2023.''
In the meantime, the job market remains robust and has exerted upward pressure on wages, which feed into inflation. The pace of hiring is still healthy, and the unemployment rate is near a half-century low. The confidence and spending of consumers remain relatively solid.
Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department was its third and final estimate of GDP for the fourth quarter of 2022. On April 27, the department will issue its initial estimate of growth in the current first quarter. Forecasters surveyed by the data firm FactSet have estimated that growth in the January-March quarter is decelerating to a 1.4% annual rate.
The Fastest Growing Industry in Every State
The Fastest Growing Industry in Every State
Photo Credit: Pressmaster / Shutterstock
Economic pundits are increasingly predicting that the U.S. is headed toward recession–if the economy is not in one already.
Unemployment remains at historic lows, but heightened inflation over the last year has increased the cost of nearly everything for businesses and consumers alike. With the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to slow inflation, most experts forecast slower or negative GDP growth this year.
A potential recession could mark the end of a decade-plus of upward GDP growth. In the Great Recession, GDP bottomed out at $18.4 trillion in the second quarter of 2009. Since then, inflation-adjusted GDP has grown by more than 30% overall to $23.9 trillion, even after the COVID-19 pandemic.
US GDP recovered quickly following the start of the pandemic
While COVID-19 was unquestionably a severe shock, the pandemic only temporarily disrupted the economy’s overall growth trajectory. The pandemic sent GDP from nearly $23 trillion in adjusted dollars in the first quarter of 2020 to $20.9 trillion in the second. But the economy proved resilient and bounced back quickly. GDP climbed back above $23 trillion by the first quarter of 2021 and topped $24 trillion in the last quarter of the year before falling slightly at the beginning of 2022.
The information sector experienced the greatest change in economic output over the past five years
One factor in the U.S. economy’s strong growth in recent years, even in the wake of the pandemic, has been an explosion of activity in the
information sector. Powered by a wave of tech and media startups and continued growth among established players like Apple, Amazon, and Google, the industry has experienced 50% growth over the last five years and now is responsible for $1.3 trillion of GDP annually.
Other sectors that have performed well are those that
offer services to other businesses. These growing fields include management of companies and enterprises (+35.4% real GDP growth), administrative and support and waste management and remediation services (+29.3%), and professional, scientific, and technical services (+27.2%).
Western states saw the largest increase in GDP over the past five years
In light of these industry trends, the states that have seen the largest increases in GDP growth are found mostly in the western United States. Washington (+27.5% real GDP growth), Utah (+25.5%), and California (+22.3%) have large and fast-growing information sectors that have boosted their economy in recent years. Other prospering states like Florida (+17.7%) and Texas (+17%) can credit more of their success to growth in the management industry.
But each state’s economy looks different in terms of growth trajectory and key industries. A total of 48 states have experienced GDP growth over the last five years, and the industries leading that growth vary substantially across locations.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’s
data. To determine the fastest growing industry in every state, researchers at Gross Domestic Product Filterbuy identified the industry with the greatest change in real GDP between Q4 2016 and Q4 2021. All data was inflation adjusted to Q4 2021 dollars. Only industries with complete data at the state level were considered in this analysis.
Here are the fastest growing industries in every state.
Alabama
Photo Credit: Rob Hainer / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +34.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,969,566,123 State percentage change in real GDP: +7.1% State total change in real GDP: +$14,185,899,189
Alaska
Photo Credit: Marcus Biastock / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +11.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$47,440,421 State percentage change in real GDP: -7.7% State total change in real GDP: -$4,121,371,408
Arizona
Photo Credit: Mark Skalny / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +55.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$8,128,206,352 State percentage change in real GDP: +18.6% State total change in real GDP: +$58,344,316,639
Arkansas
Photo Credit: mnapoli / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +42.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,788,671,704 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.0% State total change in real GDP: +$9,697,380,175
California
Photo Credit: yhelfman / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +67.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$212,601,880,757 State percentage change in real GDP: +22.3% State total change in real GDP: +$588,186,359,173
Colorado
Photo Credit: Nicholas Courtney / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +58.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$4,573,814,707 State percentage change in real GDP: +15.9% State total change in real GDP: +$55,396,337,332
Connecticut
Photo Credit: Wendell Guy / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +31.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$6,116,053,048 State percentage change in real GDP: +3.8% State total change in real GDP: +$10,075,811,564
Delaware
Photo Credit: Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +32.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$590,153,984 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.5% State total change in real GDP: +$3,734,689,511
Florida
Photo Credit: shamiso chikanga / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +51.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$9,485,414,918 State percentage change in real GDP: +17.7% State total change in real GDP: +$170,879,789,787
Georgia
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +70.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$8,731,949,408 State percentage change in real GDP: +14.1% State total change in real GDP: +$77,870,963,786
Hawaii
Photo Credit: norinori303 / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +30.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$747,520,291 State percentage change in real GDP: -1.6% State total change in real GDP: -$1,167,689,544
Idaho
Photo Credit: Charles Knowles / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +88.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$644,024,948 State percentage change in real GDP: +22.3% State total change in real GDP: +$15,459,753,358
Illinois
Photo Credit: Jonathan Siegel / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +48.1% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$4,594,076,984 State percentage change in real GDP: +4.9% State total change in real GDP: +$40,880,175,161
Indiana
Photo Credit: Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +31.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,744,254,456 State percentage change in real GDP: +10.8% State total change in real GDP: +$38,618,807,983
Iowa
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +64.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$7,986,006,420 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.0% State total change in real GDP: +$11,087,954,766
Kansas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +29.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,519,670,775 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.6% State total change in real GDP: +$9,373,669,067
Kentucky
Photo Credit: Harold Stiver / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +24.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$820,440,222 State percentage change in real GDP: +7.3% State total change in real GDP: +$14,340,110,890
Louisiana
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +23.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,564,684,576 State percentage change in real GDP: +0.3% State total change in real GDP: +$854,898,226
Maine
Photo Credit: KWJPHOTOART / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +82.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,137,478,125 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.6% State total change in real GDP: +$7,997,168,872
Maryland
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +36.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,823,240,937 State percentage change in real GDP: +0.1% State total change in real GDP: +$444,192,791
Massachusetts
Photo Credit: Travellaggio / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +61.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$21,405,821,675 State percentage change in real GDP: +15.5% State total change in real GDP: +$80,866,626,176
Michigan
Photo Credit: Sergey Novikov / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +41.3% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,019,827,463 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.6% State total change in real GDP: +$32,960,900,791
Minnesota
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +35.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,482,705,228 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.2% State total change in real GDP: +$29,372,293,804
Mississippi
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +33.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$943,227,194 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.1% State total change in real GDP: +$5,213,835,732
Missouri
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +57.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,909,517,380 State percentage change in real GDP: +7.4% State total change in real GDP: +$22,193,866,520
Montana
Photo Credit: Mary Vanier / Shutterstock
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +41.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$964,338,788 State percentage change in real GDP: +11.0% State total change in real GDP: +$5,156,567,500
Nebraska
Photo Credit: Jonathannsegal / Shutterstock
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +43.1% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$78,865,150 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.3% State total change in real GDP: +$10,177,365,611
Nevada
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +57.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$3,149,388,767 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.5% State total change in real GDP: +$20,733,769,266
New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +189.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,649,141,054 State percentage change in real GDP: +15.5% State total change in real GDP: +$12,415,558,568
New Jersey
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +37.3% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$12,149,965,009 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.3% State total change in real GDP: +$48,318,736,109
New Mexico
Photo Credit: stellamc / Shutterstock
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +64.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$7,113,636,530 State percentage change in real GDP: +10.7% State total change in real GDP: +$8,918,192,493
New York
Photo Credit: Victor Moussa / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +53.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$84,349,432,531 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.4% State total change in real GDP: +$127,848,537,327
North Carolina
Photo Credit: Farid Sani / Shutterstock
Industry: Professional, scientific, and technical services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +42.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$16,001,496,273 State percentage change in real GDP: +12.3% State total change in real GDP: +$63,621,608,484
North Dakota
Photo Credit: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +57.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,422,403,721 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.5% State total change in real GDP: +$3,152,664,704
Ohio
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +65.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,819,853,771 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.8% State total change in real GDP: +$43,141,421,008
Oklahoma
Photo Credit: Natalia Bratslavsky / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +43.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,224,836,445 State percentage change in real GDP: +2.9% State total change in real GDP: +$5,897,657,248
Oregon
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +62.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$6,093,485,482 State percentage change in real GDP: +14.9% State total change in real GDP: +$31,764,819,793
Pennsylvania
Photo Credit: AevanStock / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +29.3% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$8,108,429,399 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.2% State total change in real GDP: +$46,745,073,039
Rhode Island
Photo Credit: Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +51.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,277,736,761 State percentage change in real GDP: +4.8% State total change in real GDP: +$2,677,047,184
South Carolina
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +70.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,267,585,365 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.3% State total change in real GDP: +$27,467,397,104
South Dakota
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +44.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$91,483,574 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.0% State total change in real GDP: +$2,518,467,567
Tennessee
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +50.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$3,723,163,066 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.5% State total change in real GDP: +$45,992,942,170
Texas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +77.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$18,991,820,099 State percentage change in real GDP: +17.0% State total change in real GDP: +$303,060,571,800
Utah
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +75.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$7,300,850,263 State percentage change in real GDP: +25.5% State total change in real GDP: +$40,975,783,989
Vermont
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +30.1% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$275,421,370 State percentage change in real GDP: +2.1% State total change in real GDP: +$638,686,384
Virginia
Photo Credit: John S. Quinn / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +40.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$925,391,537 State percentage change in real GDP: +9.1% State total change in real GDP: +$42,094,698,471
Washington
Photo Credit: Nick Fox / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +110.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$82,197,384,584 State percentage change in real GDP: +27.5% State total change in real GDP: +$135,583,267,246
West Virginia
Photo Credit: Steve Heap / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +42.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$347,127,991 State percentage change in real GDP: +3.8% State total change in real GDP: +$2,750,695,101
Wisconsin
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +36.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,279,475,803 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.3% State total change in real GDP: +$16,855,787,844
Wyoming
Photo Credit: Jess Kraft / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +150.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$213,178,567 State percentage change in real GDP: +0.3% State total change in real GDP: +$112,837,830
