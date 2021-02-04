US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on

And the pace of new confirmed viral infections is slowing, a trend that has lowered hospitalizations across the country. Average daily reported cases have fallen 30% in the past week to about 140,000 — one-half the peak level of a month ago.

Even so, the persistence of elevated layoffs remains a cause for concern, economists say.

“Total initial claims fell, but the magnitude is still a huge problem,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist for Indeed.com, the job postings website. "We continue to see the effect of the coronavirus on the labor market. At no point has it let up.”

In January, applications for jobless benefits had accelerated, but that surge might have been driven up, at least in part, by laid-off workers re-applying for benefits after two federal extended programs expired late last year. Those programs were belatedly renewed on Dec. 27, after former President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion stimulus package into law, one day after the programs had expired.

All told, 17.8 million people were receiving unemployment benefits in the week that ended Jan. 16, the latest period for which data are available. That’s down from 18.3 million from the week before.