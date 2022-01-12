UW-La Crosse Menard Initiative to host inaugural event Friday

The Menard Family Initiative at UW-La Crosse will host the inaugural Wisconsin Liberty Consortium on Friday, Jan. 14 — a day of economic-focused discussions and workshops.

There will be four sessions running between 1 and 5 p.m., with speakers from several economic institutions throughout the country, including:

The Free Enterprise Center at Concordia University

The Badger Institute

Wisconsin Law and Liberty

Stand Together

The Mercatus Center at George Mason University

All events will be held in the Student Union, rooms 3310, 3314 and 2110.

A full schedule of events can be found here. online.(Note: The events scheduled for Saturday, including the open forum, have been canceled.)

Adam Hoffer, associate professor of economics and director of the Menard Initiative, says the consortium is an excellent opportunity for students to hear from industry leaders while gaining a deeper understanding of various aspects of economics.

“Our mission at the Menard Family Initiative drives us to create unique, interactive learning opportunities,” Hoffer says. “By hosting the inaugural event for the Wisconsin Liberty Consortium, we are giving our students the opportunity to engage with experts on several important state and local issues. We look forward to challenging existing and proposed public policies in our academic pursuit of answers to our social, economic, political and legal challenges.”

For more information, contact Amberly Roeck at aroeck@uwlax.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0