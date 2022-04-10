UW-La Crosse offers Entrepreneurial Training Program to improve business

The Entrepreneurial Training Program (ETP) offered by the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-La Crosse provides the tools needed for business idea testing and business model improvement.

Through instruction, guest speakers and coaching, the course serves those considering starting a business, owners of existing businesses struggling to get a handle on all the details, and those wanting to grow their already successful companies.

ETP is offered in six sessions using a hybrid format, virtually and in person. The program is an easy-to-follow, step-by-step process based on the Lean Startup Framework that shows participants how to:

Answer the question – “Will people buy my product or service?”

Appeal to more customers

Quickly develop an investment-ready business plan

Use time and money in smarter ways

This spring’s sessions will be held April 14, 21 and 28, and May 5, 12 and 20. Sessions on Thursdays, April 14, 21, 28, and May 5, will be held online from 5-8 p.m., with Thursday, May 12, offering online or in-person options from 5-8 p.m.

The final session, Friday, May 20, will run from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in person, followed by optional networking, collaboration, and time to work on ETP workbooks.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is offering eligible applicants a grant that covers most of the $1,000 course fee. The grant covers 75% of the tuition, reducing participant’s cost to $250.

Grant recipients must meet attendance requirements and complete course material timely. Participants will have the opportunity for no-cost business consulting with SBDC at UWL and other supporting organizations.

The sessions have proven impact. Graduates of the ETP program are two times more likely to start a business. Since 2015, more than 850 people have participated in the business program. See ETP success stories at: https://wisconsinsbdc.org/success_service/entrepreneurial-training-program/

Get more information at: https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/etp/.

The SBDC is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.

About the SBDC

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is a statewide organization supporting entrepreneurs and business owners through no-cost, confidential consulting and targeted educational programs. The La Crosse area SBDC (La Crosse SBDC) is part of the UWL College of Business Administration and serves seven counties: Buffalo, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon.

SBDC training programs range from basic short courses to in-depth course programs, including an eight-week business plan workshop and several certificate programs in management.

In 2021, the La Crosse SBDC served 676 clients, supported 2,266 jobs, assisted in starting 24 businesses, and facilitated more than $10 million in small business financial support. See more at www.wisconsinsbdc.org/lacrosse. Contact the SBDC at sbdc@uwlax.edu or 608.785.8782.

