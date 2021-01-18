UW-La Crosse sets program on latest COVID-19 business relief

The UW-La Crosse Small Business Development Center will hold online seminars to help area businesses understand the latest federal COVID-19 relief package.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 was signed into law Dec. 27, 2020, providing support to businesses. The online program will review many of the most important features of the new law and highlight several of the potential economic support options that may be of used by businesses. These include amendments to the Paycheck Protection Program, updates to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and information on extension of the SBA debt relief program.

“The new law provides broad support to the business community and understanding how to access these valuable resources is critical to business owners,” notes UWL SBDC director Anne Hlavacka.

The live streams of free program are set for:

Noon, Tuesday, Jan. 26

2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28

11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2

While the program is free, participants must register. Register and get more information at: https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/.