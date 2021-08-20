Vaccine checks beginning at San Francisco eateries, bars

It follows a number of tough COVID-19 measures San Francisco imposed since the beginning of the pandemic. The city and its neighboring counties in the Bay Area were the first in the nation to order residents to stay at home in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and was the first big city in the nation to require all city employees to be vaccinated, without the option of testing regularly.

The majority of 36,000 city workers said they are vaccinated, but about 4,300 have not. This week, the city sent letters recommending a 10-day suspension without pay for 20 employees in police, fire and sheriff's departments who refused to report their vaccination status by the Aug. 12 deadline, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also had to tighten the rules after announcing the reopening of California’s economy in June. He has required the state’s health care workers to get vaccinated to keep their jobs and all teachers and state workers to either get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.