Valley View Mall in La Crosse to reopen Friday morning

Valley View Mall in La Crosse will reopen at 11 a.m. Friday.
It has been closed since March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mall’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays until further notice.
It’s up to each individual store and restaurant when and whether to open, said mall general manager Jeff Odom. He said many tenants face staffing challenges as they start to reopen.
Odom said he’s recommending tenants follow the state’s reopening guidelines.
More information can be found on the mall's website.
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Valley View Mall special section
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Valley View Mall opened its doors at 9:30 a.m. July 31, 1980, in La Crosse. Here’s a look back at the early years of the city’s biggest shoppi…
In this Series
The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest La Crosse area news on COVID-19
-
La Crosse County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Monday
-
Valley View Mall in La Crosse to reopen Friday morning
-
Olivia Herken: Giving back to community imperative for mental health during pandemic
- 77 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.