Valley View Mall in La Crosse to reopen Friday morning

Valley View Mall in La Crosse will reopen at 11 a.m. Friday.

It has been closed since March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mall’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays until further notice.

It’s up to each individual store and restaurant when and whether to open, said mall general manager Jeff Odom. He said many tenants face staffing challenges as they start to reopen.

Odom said he’s recommending tenants follow the state’s reopening guidelines.

More information can be found on the mall's website.